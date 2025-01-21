Wednesday, 22nd January 2025
Grenada ranks among 2025’s Most Romantic Honeymoon Destinations

Grenada's beaches, coral reefs, and mountain landscapes make it the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure for a honeymoon.

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Grenada has been featured in Luxury London’s list of 2025’s Most Romantic Honeymoon Destinations, becoming the only Caribbean destination securing a position in this list. The renowned international travel magazine ranked the small island with top global destinations such as France and Finland.  

The comprehensive list released on Monday features seven destinations from across the globe with Zambia standing at the first position followed by Finland and Chicago at 2nd and 3rd positions while Grenada stands at 5th place. 

According to the magazine, Grenada, with its stunning beaches, vibrant coral reefs and tranquil mountain landscapes, offers the couples with the perfect combination of relaxation and adventure which makes it an ideal destination for honeymoon. It was further highlighted that Mount Cinnamon hotel offers couples with an ideal mix of romance and adventure, featuring intimate ambiance, beautiful ocean views and unique couple activities such as rum tasting, yoga and rainforest hikes.  

While asking its readers to choose Grenada as their honeymoon destination, Luxury London noted that the tri-island state is an ideal romantic destination with its uncrowded soft sand beaches, mountain landscapes and dreamy sunsets. It was emphasised that honeymooners can discover intimate retreats, serene ambience, lively coastal bars and much more which makes it the perfect backdrop for a romantic getaway.  

The magazine further suggested the travellers to visit the Grand Anse Beach and noted that it is one of the island’s most famous tourist hotspots and just a 30 minute drive away from it is Grand Etang National Park, where visitors can chase waterfalls while admiring the Grand Etang Lake which features an extinct volcano crater now filled with water.  

With this list, Luxury London said that it aims to provide couples with insights into the best honeymoon destinations across the globe to make their time together more special and unique.  

Complete list of 2025’s Most Romantic Honeymoon Destinations By Luxury London 

The Ultimate Safari: Zambia 

The Scandinavian Stay: Finland 

The Stateside Trip: Chicago 

The European Bolthole: Loire Valley, France 

The Tropical Paradise: Grenada, Caribbean 

The Back-To-Nature Break: Isla Secas, Panama 

The Barefoot Luxury Escape: Bali

