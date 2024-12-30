Monday, 30th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica’s one of most expensive resort named Best Hotel in Caribbean for 2025

While this luxurious hotel has ranked as #1 hotel in the Caribbean, two other resorts of Jamaica were also named in among the top twelve

Monday, 30th December 2024

One of the most luxury and expensive resorts of Jamaica, the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa ranked as the ‘Best Hotel in the Caribbean for 2025’. Condé Nast Traveler in its comprehensive list released earlier this month featured 20 luxury resorts and hotels from around the Caribbean

With rooms costing more than USD 700 a night, the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa also has an impressive ranking of 4.5 stars on both Google as well as TripAdvisor.  The hotel authorities said that the recent positioning in Condé Nast Traveler has once again affirmed its position and its dedication to serve only the best to the visitors.  

Rockhouse Hotel & Spa that is celebrating its 50-year anniversary also left behind British Virgin Islands Rosewood Little Dix Bay and Saint Lucia’s Jade Mountain, ranking 2nd and 3rd position respectively.  

While Rockhouse Hotel & Spa took the top position, two other resorts of Jamaica were also named in among the top twelve. While Round Hill Hotels and Villas stood at 6th position, Golden Eye secured the 12th position.  

Rooms At the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa 

Talking about the top position holder Rockhouse Hotel & Spa, CN Traveler said that the hotel has simple rooms, but yet they retain an essence of the 1970s Negril that originally defined the property.  

Meanwhile, the food available at the resort is a premier in Jamaican classics, particularly at Jerk spot Pushcart, where DJs take over the sound systems for normal dance parties. 

It is an award-winning boutique hotel which is located over Pristine Cove on the west end of Negril. Established in 1974, the property is nestled amongst eight acres of lush tropical gardens and comprises of 40 rooms offering all the comforts of a boutique hotel.  

Notably, Jamaica is also the only island whose three resorts have secured themselves a position in the prestigious list.  

CN Traveler’s Best Hotels in the Caribbean for 2025 List  

  1. Rockhouse Hotel & Spa, Jamaica 
  2. Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands 
  3. Jade Mountain, Saint Lucia 
  4. Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada 
  5. Silversands Beach House, Grenada 
  6. Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Jamaica 
  7. Eden Rocks, St Barths 
  8. Rock House, Turks & Caicos 
  9. Sunset Reef, St Kitts 
  10. Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, Bermuda 
  11. Cobblers Cove, Barbados 
  12. GoldenEye, Jamaica 
  13. Coulibri Ridge, Dominica 
  14. Jumby Bay Island, Antigua 
  15. Cheval Blanc St Barth, St Barts 
  16. Hotel Le Toiny, St Barts 
  17. Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel, Anguilla 
  18. Saba Rock, British Virgin Islands 
  19. Rosewood Le Guanahani St  Barth 
  20. Sandals Curacao, Curacao 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Prime Minister Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

PM Timothy Harris’ commitment and dedication to his constituency

Monday, 30th December 2024

Uncategorised

JMEA want special fund to meet plastic ban deadline

Monday, 30th December 2024

Uncategorised

Silly Season, Slurs and Suspicion

Monday, 30th December 2024

Ryan Walters Spokesperson on Small Business and Entrepreneurship Democratic Labour Party
Uncategorised

DLP called on government to be transparent in fair sharing of contracts

Monday, 30th December 2024

Uncategorised

59.5 % of SKN population is fully vaccinated against COVID

Monday, 30th December 2024

Uncategorised

Barbados hopes to benefit from Cuban vaccine, says David Comissiong

Monday, 30th December 2024

Chaos at Guyana Intl Airport: Massive rain knock out runway lights, diverting several flights
Caribbean

Chaos at Guyana Intl Airport: Massive rain knocks out runway lights, dive...

Monday, 30th December 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda set to break arrival records with over 1.1 million vi...

Monday, 30th December 2024