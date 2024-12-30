Jamaica’s one of most expensive resort named Best Hotel in Caribbean for 2025

While this luxurious hotel has ranked as #1 hotel in the Caribbean, two other resorts of Jamaica were also named in among the top twelve

One of the most luxury and expensive resorts of Jamaica, the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa ranked as the ‘Best Hotel in the Caribbean for 2025’. Condé Nast Traveler in its comprehensive list released earlier this month featured 20 luxury resorts and hotels from around the Caribbean.

With rooms costing more than USD 700 a night, the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa also has an impressive ranking of 4.5 stars on both Google as well as TripAdvisor. The hotel authorities said that the recent positioning in Condé Nast Traveler has once again affirmed its position and its dedication to serve only the best to the visitors.

Rockhouse Hotel & Spa that is celebrating its 50-year anniversary also left behind British Virgin Islands Rosewood Little Dix Bay and Saint Lucia’s Jade Mountain, ranking 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

While Rockhouse Hotel & Spa took the top position, two other resorts of Jamaica were also named in among the top twelve. While Round Hill Hotels and Villas stood at 6th position, Golden Eye secured the 12th position.

Rooms At the Rockhouse Hotel & Spa

Talking about the top position holder Rockhouse Hotel & Spa, CN Traveler said that the hotel has simple rooms, but yet they retain an essence of the 1970s Negril that originally defined the property.

Meanwhile, the food available at the resort is a premier in Jamaican classics, particularly at Jerk spot Pushcart, where DJs take over the sound systems for normal dance parties.

It is an award-winning boutique hotel which is located over Pristine Cove on the west end of Negril. Established in 1974, the property is nestled amongst eight acres of lush tropical gardens and comprises of 40 rooms offering all the comforts of a boutique hotel.

Notably, Jamaica is also the only island whose three resorts have secured themselves a position in the prestigious list.

CN Traveler’s Best Hotels in the Caribbean for 2025 List