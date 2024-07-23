Jamaica celebrates 2M visitor milestone with 'JAMGETAWAY' offer for travelers

Jamaica: The Ministry of Jamaica is thrilled to announce that the island has recorded a two million visitor arrivals already for this year. Following this development, the island is expressing its gratitude with the launch of a limited time offer ‘JAMGETAWAY’.



Under this offer, the travelers can get avail up to 65 percent off from 50 participating hotels across the island in six resort areas. Visitors can also get added values such as resort credits, kids stay free deals, free room upgrades and more.



The Minister of Tourism of Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett noted that the island has witnessed an unprecedented visitation in 2023 and 2024 and is now ahead of its schedule in its goal to reach five million visitors annually.



He further added that in order to show gratitude, the island is now offering the chance for generous savings for visitors looking to experience the beautiful beaches and immersive culture of Jamaica before the year’s end.



It is to be noted that savings are available for bookings which will be made between June 15 and July 31, 2024 for travelling to Jamaica from September 1 through December 2024. People can simply use the promotional code JAMGETAWAY when looking on their own or through a travel agent.



Meanwhile the Director of Tourism of Jamaica, Donovan White said that Jamaica is the pride of the Caribbean so it is wonderful to offer travellers a chance to experience it firsthand.



He further noted that there is no better way to show appreciation to them than providing savings to visitors seeking for a Jamaican sunset, the famous cuisine, Blue Mountain coffee and rum, music as well as pristine beaches.



While saying this, White noted that the first five months of 2024 have been extremely kind to the island nation.



This offer will allow the visitors who want to return to the island for another visit or for first time travellers who have always been planning to visit Jamaica.