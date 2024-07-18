Jamaica implements threefold strategies, aims at enhancing tourism sector

Considering the challenges of global uncertainties, the Tourism Ministry is implementing a threefold strategy to enhance marketing initiatives using the innovative strategies to maintain and grow the sector.

Jamaica: There is no doubt that the Tourism Sector of Jamaica has shown remarkable resilience. However, the challenges of global uncertainties, airline capacity issues and challenging travel advisories signifies of the position of the country.

The Tourism Ministry significantly has highlighted that Hurricane Beryl was just one of many recent impacts. During the closing address of Sectoral Debate 2024, such was the part of sentiment expressed by the Minister of Tourism - Edmund Barlett.

Considerably, the Tourism Ministry is implementing a threefold strategy to enhance marketing initiatives using the innovative strategies to maintain and grow the sector. The threefold strategy is as follows-

Market Diversification: Under this, the plans are to expand into Latin America and the Middle East and other source markets so the dependence on traditional markets could be reduced.

Marketing Enhancement: This deals with boosting digital and traditional marketing efforts so the reach potential visitors can be reached more effectively.

Airlift Improvement: Working with the airline partners to maintain and improve access to Jamaica .

Such a threefold strategy is expected to make great changes in the development of the country. After Hurricane Beryl hit the country, the devastating state of the country has revealed that it requires much effort to recover the situation.

Considering the same, the officials as well have announced to offer the grants worth $1 billion for the recovery purpose to the Beryl Victims. And, to proceed with such an initiative, several of the household damage assessments have already been completed.

And, several other assessments are going on in the country. The grants that are to be provided to the Beryl victims are for the purpose of restoration and reconstruction.

Significantly, the support will be provided to the victims on the basis of the classification of the damage. And, this will be governed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.