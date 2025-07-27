St Vincent: Grenadian fugitive Shakim Akin Thomas shot three times, seeks aid from police

Though injured, the victim reached St James Medical School, where police saw him and he got quick medical help.

A man was shot in St Vincent on Tuesday night, July 22, who still managed to seek help from a nearby police outpost despite his injuries. The man is identified as fugitive Shakim Akin Thomas, also known as “Shark,” a 27-year-old wanted man from St Andrew, Grenada, was wounded in a shooting at around 8:10 pm, as he was walking along the Arnos Vale Public Road towards the Pole Yard area.

According to the information, he was shot by an unknown assailant with a bullet three times, once in the hand, upper thigh and lower thigh. Despite his injuries, the victim managed to reach the nearby St James Medical School where he ran into police officers and received immediate medical attention.

While investigating, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), found out that Thomas was already wanted as per a notice issued by the Grenadian authorities in May 2023. The Grenadian authorities were searching for him in connection to a stabbing incident which took place on June 14, 2023 near a supermarket in Grenville, St Andrew.

The police authorities criticized the attack and are appealing to the public to come forward with information regarding the incident. Moreover, they reminded the citizens that sheltering fugitives is a grave crime.

Locals took to social media to express their opinion and are trolling this incident. One of them commented, “ Well water more than flour, he told himself it was better safe inside the wall than outside,” while another wrote, “They wanted him alive to return to Grenada to deal with his matter…lol.”