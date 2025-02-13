Dominica-Caribbean’s Safest Haven & Best Destination for Solo Travellers, says AFAR

Dominica: Consistently ranked as the safest nation in the Caribbean, Dominica has been named one of the best Caribbean destinations for solo travellers. In a recent article, New York based travel publication AFAR’s author Kaitlyn Rosali lauded Dominica saying that she has visited more than 80 countries alone and this Caribbean Island is the best.

With its breathtaking landscapes, warm hospitality and a reputation as the safest nation in the Caribbean, this gem is perfect for those craving both tranquility and adventure.

Through an article, the renowned travel magazine explained that Dominica is a small island in the Caribbean which is less touristic as compared to neighbours such as Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis. It was noted that travel to the island will become generally easier as United Airlines will be launching direct route from Newark International Airport to Douglas Charles Airport from February 15 onwards.

Notably, this new flight will be the only second nonstop flight from the mainland USA after American Airlines’ services from Miami.

The article further provided tips for Dominica as a solo traveller which mentioned that several of Dominica’s most coveted beaches and attractions have breathing room between them, so travellers will have to hire a local tour operator to get a better guide across various locations.

It was emphasised that the tour operators arranges visits to some of the best locations on the island including Titou Gorge which leads to an icy cold waterfall; Boiling Lake which is the second largest hot lake in the world and Ti Kwen Glo Cho where visitors can bathe in an outdoor bathtub with warm waters that naturally come from underground.

Furthermore, apart from the convenience, signing up for a tour as a solo traveller is an ideal way to meet other travellers and interact with locals about the best places to visit or dine in, added AFAR.

Talking about the best places to visit in Dominica, the magazine mentioned Batibou Beach, Champagne Beach and Mero Beach. According to travel expert Rosali getting to Batibou is a journey and this beach is known as one of the most secluded on the island. She said that visitors will need a car with good tyres to traverse the steep roads and they can also enjoy a meal from the local tiki restaurant at the beach.

Meanwhile, Champagne Beach, according to AFAR’s author features naturally bubbling waters rise from volcanic thermal springs on the ocean floor and visitors will also find vivid colours on the beach because of the presence of healthy coral and avid marine life while Mero Beach is a black sand beach and it is close to Roseau, making it the easiest to explore.