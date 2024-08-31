Antigua and Barbuda Falcons losses two back-to-back matches in 2024 CPL

On the other hand, defending champion Guyana Amazon Warriors won its first match of the 2024 CPL by chasing the target of 171 runs with the loss of 7 wickets.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons lost second match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League on Friday night against Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Falcons received their second consecutive defeat in back-to-back matches at their home ground Sir Vivian Richards Stadium by 3 wickets.

On the other hand, defending champion Guyana Amazon Warriors won its first match of the 2024 CPL by chasing the target of 171 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Falcons have showcased some improvements in the match, however, they again lost in the final delivery.

The toss was won by Amazon Warriors who chose to bowl first and tried to restrict the Falcons with tight bowling. The first blown to the latter team was given when Teddy Bishop got run out with the tight fielding from Shai Hope.

At the end of the second over, the team stood at 10 runs with the loss of one wicket. While batting first, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have set a competitive total of 168 runs with the loss of 6 wickets despite facing strong bowling Gudakesh Motie.

However, the opening of the team was quite slow, and they gained the momentum with the strong partnership between Fakhar Zaman and Kafi James who played an inning of 73 runs.

With the loss of the second wicket of James, Falcons started getting collapsed and got the fierce loss of the four wickets for the addition of only 29 runs in the total. Motie turned out to be the star bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors who took several wickets of the team.

After that Amazon Warriors came to the crease for the chasing and sent Gudakesh Motie as an opener to score better runs in the starting. However, he was sent back to the pavilion by the Falcons with the score of six runs in the four balls.

Gurbaz was the second wicket which the team lost in the powerful as Falcons spinners performed well in the opening of the chase. Shimron Hetmyer gained the momentum for Warriors and played a strong inning by taking the score to 77 runs with the loss of 4 wickets.

Shai Hope came and continued the momentum given by Hetmyer and played an inning of 41 runs. In the last over, Warriors were in the need of the 8 runs and Pretorius chased the run by hitting three fours and one six.

In the second match of the CPL 2024, the Falcons lost to Warriors at their home ground and filled the table with two regular defeats. The third match of the tournament will be held in St Kitts and Nevis between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will again come into action on Sunday at their home ground against Barbados Royals.