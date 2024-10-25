Trinidad and Tobago: Only Caribbean nation in Lonely Planet's 'Best Destinations to Travel in 2025' list

Trinidad and Tobago: A well-renowned global travel publication, Lonely Planet, has named Trinidad and Tobago in its list of 'Best Destinations to Travel in 2025.' The magazine dropped its annual hotlist of recommendations earlier this week, naming 10 destinations from across the world as the best to travel.



Ranked at #7, Trinidad and Tobago has been named above Vanuatu, Slovakia, and Armenia, marking its footprint on the world map and becoming a premier destination to travel for the ones seeking a luxury and peaceful vacation.



The list has been topped by Cameroon which is followed by Lithuania and Fiji at the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.



Being the only Caribbean country in this list released by the popular international publication is a huge thing for Trinidad and Tobago, and it solidifies the twin-island nation's position among global travelers.



While talking about Trinidad and Tobago, Lonely Planet outlined that this twin-island Caribbean nation's culinary scene is a panoply of flavors featuring African, East Asia, Spanish, French, English, Dutch, Chinese, and Indigenous touches.



The magazine noted that the island nation's headliner is its Carnival, which is a month-long extravaganza comprising steelpan competitions, stick fighting battles as well and calypso showdowns. They added that the carnival culminates in vibrant costume parades that takes place on March 3 and 4 in 2025.



With this, the Lonely Planet meant that it will be the perfect time for visitors to go for a Caribbean nation and experience one of the best carnival of the region.

The complete list of best destinations to travel in 2025 by Lonely Planet is as follows:

Cameroon Lithuania Fiji Laos Kazakhstan Paraguay Trinidad & Tobago Vanuatu Slovakia Armenia

Not only this, but among other highlights for Trinidad and Tobago, Lonely Planet mentioned birdwatching at Asa Wright Nature Centre along with water sports and eating curry crab and dumpling at Pigeon Point, Tobago and the Temple in the Sea at Waterloo.

Asa Wright Nature Centre According to the magazine, the team of Lonely Planet comprises of international experts such as editors, writers and other contributors from across the globe who curated the 30 must see global destinations across three categories of cities, countries and region.



The Content and executive editor of the magazine, Nitya Chambers, stated that the Best in Travel 2025 is the latest edition of the annual love letter of Lonely Planet to the world.



She said that while mindful of the responsibilities and impact as travellers, the team is proud of the destinations, journeys and their experiences are featured her, providing travellers with the best recommendations for their future travels.



Notably, a published Guidebook Author with Lonely Planet, Tenille Clarke, hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, originally submitted the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for Lonely Planet's prestigious Best in Travel list for 2025 back in 2023.





The author said that she wrote a compelling justification to the committee of editors, to be considered among hundreds or thousands of submissions by the international travel community. "I penned from my heart about what I loved about home," outlined Clarke.





The author expressed love for her country and said, "After becoming a published Guidebook Author with Lonely Planet - and immersing myself in the months of research to complete that 36-page travel assignment - I was so determined to ensure that the world continued to understand and appreciate the magic of the Caribbean region through our storytelling. Whether you are a Carnival chaser, a nature lover, a foodie explorer, or a sun, sea, and sand seeker, just know that T&T has the best of everything for you to see, hear, and feel."



She continued to say that she was surprised when she got the email confirmation that Trinidad and Tobago was shortlisted as 1 of 30 places for Best in Travel for this prestigious globetrotter list.



Tenille Clarke mentioned that another shock for her was that Trinidad and Tobago is the only Caribbean country to make this all-star lineup for 2025.



Not only this, but then she was commissioned to write the first-time guide to Trinidad and Tobago, to reintroduce millions of people to the Red, White + Black. "The only catch was that I couldn't speak about it publicly until the list launched. After 1 year, the news has finally hit," she added.



Following this huge development, the author expressed her gratitude to the Lonely Planet Best in Travel expert panel of judges for seeing Trinidad and Tobago.