Dominica, Grenada & Saint Lucia PM gets special honour at MEDays 2024 in Morocco

Prime Ministers of three CARICOM countries received a special honour for their contribution to sustainability, and socio-economic development during the MEDays Forum in Morocco.

The four day-forum hosted at Amadeus Institute, awarded Dominica’s PM Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell and Saint Lucia’s Philippe J Pierre on the closing ceremony of the 16th edition of the MEDays Forum.

An official press release by the Amadeus Institute and the MEDays Forum Foundation noted that the commitment of the Caribbean nations towards Morocco shows an active and united strategic collaboration.

They added that this commitment is based on common values, a shared commitment as well as close multidimensional ties.

The special award further underscored that this strategic collaboration is further shown by increased economic, political, cultural as well as diplomatic cooperation.

While awarding this Grand Prize, the Amadeus Institute and the MEDays Forum Foundation reiterated their commitment towards promoting the principles of dialogue, collaboration and sustainable development.

The press release also mentioned that the distinction awarded to these Caribbean leaders is again a reminder of the significant role of Marocco under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, as a bridge between Africa, the Arab world as well as the Caribbean nations, this boosting the foundations of a robust South-South cooperation.

Meanwhile, the three leaders, during their official visit to Morocco addressed the opening of the 16th edition of the MEDays Forum and emphasised the need for greater multilateralism. They also highlighted the urgent challenges being faced by the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and called for a new approach towards global collaboration.