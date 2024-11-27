Dominica among safest Caribbean islands to visit by the US Department of State

Mostly dubbed as the “Nature Island”, Dominica ranked at #3, owing to their low crime rate. It is now categorized as an idle destination for solo adventurers, families as well as nature enthusiasts.

Dominica is now among safest Caribbean islands to visit following the issuance of Level 1 advisory by the US Department of State.

Mostly dubbed as the “Nature Island”, Dominica ranked at #3, owing to their low crime rate. It is now categorized as an idle destination for solo adventurers, families as well as nature enthusiasts.

What does Level 1 advisory from US means

The travel advisory from the US Department of State ranks from level 1 to level 4, with the first one saying, “Exercise Normal Precaution”.

The Level 1 Advisory from the US means that the country is the safest to visit for international travel and it has indicated its commitment to maintaining a safe environment for travellers. Travel Advisories by US During their stay in Dominica, visitors can explore guided hikes through Morne Trois Pitons National Park or take a refreshing dip at Trafalgar Falls or can also snorkel atv Champagne Reef while feeling assured that they are in one of the Caribbean’s safest islands.

The development was shared by New York based all-inclusive B2B travel news website and magazine Travel and Tour World. The magazine made a comprehensive list featuring six islands across the Caribbean.

The list has been topped by Cayman Islands followed by Barbados and Dominica at 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

While talking about Dominica, the magazine said that it is famous for its untouched rainforests, hot springs as well as incredible hiking trails. It also emphasised that with more than 70000 international travellers in 2023, the island emerged as a favoured destination for eco-tourism.

Notably, the most arrivals to Dominica during the last year was from United States of America i.e. 23 percent while a significant of 21 percent of visitors arrived from the French West Indies.

Travel and Tour World noted that the low crime rate of the island makes it a perfect choice for solo travellers, especially nature enthusiasts.

The top attraction of the island includes Morne Pitons National Park, Trafalgar Falls, Champagne Reef and Botanic Gardens, all of which spots are impressive featuring exotic flowers and wild beauty.

Furthermore, the tourism in Dominica is heavily focused on eco-friendly activities which is why several tours are guided by locals who prioritize sustainability, making the country one of the most sustainable in the Caribbean.

Dominica continues to gain international recognition

This is not the first time that the Dominica been recognised by a renowned international magazine. It continues to get featured by several publications, strengthening its base as the premier travel destination in the Caribbean.

Best Place to Travel by Points Guy for 2025

Just recently, the Points Guy listed the Nature Isle as one of the best places to travel in 2025. They referred to it “as a haven for outdoor adventurers” as well as leader to sustainability.

The country’s commitment to becoming a carbon neutral and the establishment of the world’s first sperm whale reserve, Dominica is becoming a pioneer in eco-friendly adventures in the region.

Dominica featured in Travel + Leisure Magazine