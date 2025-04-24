Thursday, 24th April 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: Police uncovers plot to disrupt April 28 elections — vows zero tolerance

Acting Police Commissioner Junior Benjamin vowed a tough stance against any attempts to disrupt the democratic process on April 28.

Trinidad and Tobago: As General Elections 2025 is nearing in Trinidad and Tobago, the Police officials have confirmed that it is investigating credible intelligence regarding a potential plot to disrupt them.  

While addressing the matter during a media briefing in Port of Spain on Tuesday, Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin made it clear that law enforcement will take a hardline approach against any kind of attempt to interfere with the democratic process on April 28.  

He warned everyone saying, “We are putting everyone on notice including the political parties and any move to disrupt the elections will be dealt with firmly.” 

Benjamin further likened the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) response to a modern-day reading of the ‘Riot Act’ emphasising that security forces are fully prepared to counter any type of threat which may arise on election day.  

Anyone that seeks to break the law as relates to the elections or anything dealing with the offences under the elections, we are going to deal with that decisively,” he said.  

Acting Commissioner added that as he seeks to deploy the individuals, they are going to have officers in the various polling stations, and they will also be having persons set out to look at the different areas where they believe disruptions could arise. 

He further said that Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force will be assisting them to ensure that there are no criminal activities taking place in order to disrupt the electoral process in the twin island nation.  

We are sending this warning across for political parties. This is not where we choose one, this is all parties. We are seeking to maintain a level of decorum in terms of how we deal with each other as elections are approaching and at the same time, we want to ensure that can at least live with each other even after the elections,” he firmly said.   

Notably, Trinidad and Tobago is set to have General Elections on April 28 with two major political parties United National Congress and People’s National Movement giving a tough competition to each other.  

Monica Walker

