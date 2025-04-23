T&T: Soca icon Iwer George publicly endorses UNC, a week before April 28

Trinidad and Tobago: Soca veteran and businessman Neil ‘Iwer’ George made headlines after a surprise appearance at UNC’s event held at the La Joya carpark in St Joseph, where he presented Bissessar with birthday roses and revealed a UNC jersey beneath his jacket.

He was seen dancing and performing with full energy alongside the members of the party. This gesture by the well renowned artist sparked discussions about his affiliations with the UNC and also suggested his support for the United National Congress.

According to the information, the event coincided with the birthday of Kamla Persad Bissessar on April 22, with everyone appreciating the Soca veteran for giving the ‘best birthday gift’ to the opposition leader.

George also endorsed both the United National Congress and Persad-Bissessar as the next Prime Minister in Monday's general election.

While George’s actions suggest support for the UNC, there is no official statement confirming a formal political alignment. During the event, he further asked everyone to vote for UNC in the upcoming general elections which is slated for April 28, 2025. “On election morning, go and vote for the UNC, even if the rain falling, go and vote for the rising sun,” he added.

Following this, George, along with other UNC members, sang 'Happy Birthday' to Kamla Persad-Bissessar and joined in cutting the cake to celebrate. The political leader celebrated her 73rd birthday just six days before general election.

In an official statement, the UNC extended its heartfelt wishes to its leader and described her birthday as no ordinary milestone but rather a special event not just for her, but for the entire party and the country. The statement mentioned that she us a trailblazer and a fighter.

The United National Congress, a center-left party founded in 1989, has been a major force in the twin island nation’s political landscape, with Persad-Bissessar serving as the country’s first female Prime Minister from 2010 and 2015. She is now looking forward to clinching the victory in the upcoming elections and return to power for the upcoming tenure.