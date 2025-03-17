PM Skerrit addresses US visa rumours, electoral reform bills ahead of final reading on Wednesday

PM Skerrit stated that regarding the US visa issue, his government has not received any formal or informal notification from the US government.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation during a live radio show earlier today, discussing two pressing matters: inclusion of Dominica in United States’ draft list of 43 countries recommended for visa restrictions and the upcoming electoral reform bills.

Regarding the US visa issue, he clarified that his government has not received any formal or informal notification from the US government. He assured that Dominica is open to engaging with the US and is giving the matter highest priority.

He added that the government has contacted the Head of Mission at the US Embassy in Barbados and they have indicated to him that they have not received any communication from the State Department on the matter.

“I have also directed our ambassador in Washington to seek to make every contact with the State Department to ascertain the veracity of that publication, so that whatever if this is correct, if this is a true reflection of a decision by the State Department or US government, then we will be given opportunity to respond and to clarify any misunderstanding which may exist,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed his hope that this is not accurate however even if accurate, then he said, the government of Dominica is prepared to respond.

He then talked about the three electoral reform bills which are set to go before Parliament on Wednesday for the third and final readings. These bills, according to Dr Skerrit, aim to modernize Dominica’s electoral system and will incorporate international best practices. He added that the bills have undergone extensive consultations and have been endorsed by international partners including the Commonwealth Secretariat.

These bills are: Electoral Commission Bill, Registration of Electors Bill and House of Assembly Bill. While referring to these bills, PM Skerrit said that this is the first time in the post-independence political system that any government is taking any amendments or improvements to the electoral bills.

He further told the nation that the opposition is planning to demonstrate against these electoral reform bills outside the Parliament on Wednesday and warned that any attempts to disrupt the democratic process or storm Parliament would be met with quick action.

“Anybody who wants to engage themselves in any demonstration in Dominica now against going to Parliament to pass these bills is engaging in pure mischief and seeking to give the world the impression that there is something wrong taking in Dominica which is completely far from the truth,” outlined the Prime Minister.

He further urged the demonstrators to protest peacefully and emphasised that the government is committed to transparency and international cooperation.