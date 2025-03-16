No official US communication on visa ban list: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica’s Government has not been officially notified by the United States regarding reports of a proposed visa restriction list, according to Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has stated that the Government of Dominica has not received any official communication from the United States regarding a draft list of 43 countries recommended for visa restrictions.

To seek clarification on Dominica’s inclusion in the reported draft list released by The New York Times , the Government has instructed its Ambassador to the United States, based in Washington, D.C., to make the necessary inquiries.

In response to media reports, including an article by The New York Times, Prime Minister Skerrit reaffirmed Dominica’s longstanding and cordial relationship with the United States. He emphasized the country’s commitment to strengthening this partnership. He assured that the Government remains actively engaged in the matter and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. government has proposed a travel ban categorizing countries into three zones—red, orange, and yellow. The report states that several Caribbean nations, including Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and Antigua and Barbuda, have been placed in the “yellow” zone.

As part of this classification, the Trump Administration has reportedly asked 22 countries in the yellow zone to address perceived deficiencies within 60 days. If these concerns are not resolved within the stipulated time frame, these nations risk being moved to a more restrictive category.

Further reports indicate that some of the countries in the draft red and orange lists were previously sanctioned under President Trump’s first-term travel bans. The New York Times added that the majority of the newly listed countries share characteristics with those previously affected—being predominantly nonwhale, economically disadvantaged, or having governments perceived as weak.

The Government of Dominica will continue monitoring developments closely and remains committed to engaging with U.S. authorities to clarify the situation and ensure that Dominica’s interests are represented.