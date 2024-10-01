United Airlines to launch direct flights from Newark to Dominica

United Airlines is all set to start direct flights from Newark, New Jersey to Dominica, unveiling a new chapter for tourism in the country. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit while speaking at the conference earlier on Monday evening made the major announcement.

He referred the launch as a significant milestone for the country’s tourism and economic growth.

The Prime Minister called the United Airline’s new route as a ‘huge step forward’ and a clear demonstration of growing international confidence in Dominica.

The new service he said is expected to benefit various sector of Dominica’s economy, especially those in the hotel and hospitality industry.

“From taxi operators to hotels to restaurants to tour guides, to the village shops, to the farmers, to the small business owners, the more people we have is more consumption of goods and services, more consumption of goods and services means more money in people's pockets,” outlined PM Skerrit.

While talking about this huge milestone, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the recent expansion of the Douglas Charles Airport in September played a key role in attracting United Airlines.

He noted that it took him some time to eventually approve of the funds because the country is building an international airport, due to which, there were concerns and criticisms with regards to the extension of the airport but the expansion has eventually turned out to be fruitful.

“But ultimately, we recognize that it was an important investment,” emphasized the Prime Minister citing reasons such as ‘sustaining the flights that are coming in that would have eliminated the cancellations due to rain, the runway being wet’ and ‘the benefit of having additional flights into Dominica from new airlines’.

"The moment we completed the extension of the runway and the necessary improvements, United Airlines announced they were coming," he stated, adding that this new service marks the beginning of more potential airline partnerships, particularly as Dominica moves forward with plans for an international airport.

Notably, United Airlines will be beginning the new service from February 15, 2025 and the flights to Douglas Charles Airport will be operating once a week on Saturdays from Newark, New Jersey.

In addition to this, he also mentioned that the government is in talks with several other airlines to ensure that Dominica is in the front of various source markets.

According to Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, air access in Dominica is better now than it was two years ago or a year ago and soon there will be several more options, allowing yet more passengers to travel to the island nation.