Unsettled weather pattern hits Bahamas, heat advisory & coastal flooding warning issued

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a Special Weather Statement because of an unsettled weather pattern which at present is affecting the island chain.



It is reported that a stationary front interacting with a mid to upper level over the southeastern US and a weak surface trough is enhancing moisture and instability which might lead to showers and thunderstorm activities.



The Met Office highlighted that this pattern will persist through Thursday, bringing a continued chance of shower and thunderstorm activities, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.



As the week progresses, the experts forecasted that the upper level trough will weaken and lift northeastward. It is also being said that by the end of the week, the frontal boundary will weaken while high pressure from the Atlantic will build in.



This pattern change will lead to a gradual decrease in shower and thunderstorm coverage with fewer showers and more sunshine, with more settled weather expected by Friday and into the weekend.



As of now, a heat advisory has been issued for the Southeast Bahamas while coastal flooding is also a concern because of the effects of the Super Full Moon, with minor coastal erosion possible.



According to weather experts, high temperatures and humidity are anticipated in this area which will increase the risk of heat related illnesses.



The Bahamas Department of Meteorology advised residents in Southeast Bahamas to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.



The Met Office urged the motorists and all other road users to exercise caution while travelling in areas prone to flooding.



“Coastal roadways are particularly vulnerable during high tides, so extra care should be taken to avoid flooded roads and potential hazards,” it added.



On the other hand, the weather in Northern Bahamas will remain cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning which became widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening.



Meanwhile, there is a 40-60% chance of showers with thunderstorms in this area while the winds are flowing south to southwest at 10 knots or less but falling light and variable at times.