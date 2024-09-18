Wednesday, 18th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Unsettled weather pattern hits Bahamas, heat advisory & coastal flooding warning issued

It is reported that a stationary front interacting with a mid to upper level over the southeastern US and a weak surface trough is enhancing moisture and instability which might lead to showers and thunderstorm activities.

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a Special Weather Statement because of an unsettled weather pattern which at present is affecting the island chain.

It is reported that a stationary front interacting with a mid to upper level over the southeastern US and a weak surface trough is enhancing moisture and instability which might lead to showers and thunderstorm activities.

The Met Office highlighted that this pattern will persist through Thursday, bringing a continued chance of shower and thunderstorm activities, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours.

As the week progresses, the experts forecasted that the upper level trough will weaken and lift northeastward. It is also being said that by the end of the week, the frontal boundary will weaken while high pressure from the Atlantic will build in.

This pattern change will lead to a gradual decrease in shower and thunderstorm coverage with fewer showers and more sunshine, with more settled weather expected by Friday and into the weekend.

As of now, a heat advisory has been issued for the Southeast Bahamas while coastal flooding is also a concern because of the effects of the Super Full Moon, with minor coastal erosion possible. 

According to weather experts, high temperatures and humidity are anticipated in this area which will increase the risk of heat related illnesses. 

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology advised residents in Southeast Bahamas to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours. 

The Met Office urged the motorists and all other road users to exercise caution while travelling in areas prone to flooding.

“Coastal roadways are particularly vulnerable during high tides, so extra care should be taken to avoid flooded roads and potential hazards,” it added.

On the other hand, the weather in Northern Bahamas will remain cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated showers this morning which became widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening.

Meanwhile, there is a 40-60% chance of showers with thunderstorms in this area while the winds are flowing south to southwest at 10 knots or less but falling light and variable at times.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Nickolas Steele.
Uncategorised

Grenada minister expects blogger legal action

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

Two test positive for coronavirus in Cayman

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

Earthquake recorded northeast of Saint Lucia

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Uncategorised

11-year-old Venezuelan girl to be deported from Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton land in Jamaica amid protests
Uncategorised

Why Jamaica is unhappy with Prince William's visit?

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia Ernest Hilaire
Uncategorised

Ernest Hilaire hold talks with hotel investors, cruise liners and more as...

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Dominique becomes 1st locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad

Wednesday, 18th September 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia's sprint queen Julien Alfred to star on Netflix's Sprint seas...

Wednesday, 18th September 2024