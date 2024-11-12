Roosevelt Skerrit: The Leader Who Inspired a Generation of Caribbean Prime Ministers

Caribbean leaders have long regarded the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, as a source of their inspiration and encouragement as he has always stood up for his counterpart

Caribbean leaders have long regarded the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, as a source of their inspiration and encouragement as he has always stood up for his counterparts, providing them with constant guidance and support throughout his political career.

The leader who is known for maintaining Dominica even after three terrible hurricanes has always been hailed by his fellow counterparts as a visionary individual.

Under his guidance, the Commonwealth of Dominica has stood up stronger after every catastrophic devastation. At the times when the world thought that the small island was over, PM Skerrit and his administration brought major transformations, enhancing the overall development of the country, a way towards resilience.

This was again demonstrated at a recent Dominica Labour Party Delegates’ Conference held on Sunday in Vieille Case. Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre and Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Micthell, both of whom joined as the guest speakers, referred to PM Roosevelt Skerrit their ‘inspiration’ and saluted him for moving forward on the path of resilience.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, during his address, spoke openly about his deep respect for PM Skerrit and highlighted the leader’s relentless commitment towards development.

While citing an incident when Skerrit became his inspiration, Pierre noted that “Opposition is a lonely place. Opposition is so lonely that those in opposition want to do anything to get into government. When I was in a position, when I just taken over the leadership of the Labour Party, it was a lonely place. And prime ministers normally do not embrace opposition people but at that time, Roosevelt invited me to Dominica.” Prime Minister Philip J Pierre addressing the Delegates Conference He added that when he arrived in Dominica, he expected a taxi, but Roosevelt Skerrit sent someone in person to meet him following which he was taken to the Prime Minister’s Office as the leader of the opposition.

According to Pierre, in his own country that would have never happened because he was in opposition, but PM Skerrit showed the courage to invite him into his cabinet room.

The Saint Lucian leader expressed his gratitude to his counterpart for that down to earth gesture and added, “That was the beginning of the inspiration for me to make me lead my party to a landslide election victory 3 years from then. So, I thank him for that.”

Shedding light on the milestone project in Dominica, the International Airport, Pierre highlighted that it is Skerrit who is delivering the promise. The Prime Minister said that the Caribbean region share a common enemy who is against the ongoing developments in the region. He said that with all these developments, the negative forces stand ready to attack but it is the time to stay united and fight together against them.

PM Pierre further noted that these enemies are also attacking the Citizenship by Investment Programmes but citizens must not get themselves involved in this attack on the CIP programme because, “Dominica will have an international airport with the CIP Programme and without one cent of debt on the people of Dominica.”

While talking about the legacy of Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, PM Pierre noted that it is full of achievements and that is why he was standing there to celebrate with him and the people of Dominica.

“Although still very young, his work is just starting, and he has many goody years ahead of him. PM Skerritt will go long as the leader who managed a country after 3 terrible hurricanes,” he added while appreciating the Dominican leader.

Citing another incident, Pierre outlined that in 2017 when Hurricane Maria was about to hit the country, he was talking to Roosevelt on phone, and he told him that they have a little storm coming and the next thing he told him was that his roof is gone.

He added that when he came to Dominica few years later and saw what the people Dominica under leadership of Skerrit has achieved, he said to himself, "Hats off to Skerrit and the people of Dominica."

Moreover, he called him the ‘great economic moderniser of Dominica’ who will go down in history as the great developer of Dominica.

"You are an example to me, an example to many Caribbean prime ministers. The Caribbean people must celebrate Roosevelt's career. The Caribbean people must understand how Roosevelt Skerrit has modernized Dominica. And it is Skerrit that will give Dominica its first international airport," he added.

Talking about the Dominican Prime Minister, Pierre claimed that his determination against all odds to bring Dominica the way it is today needs a lot of courage.

While saluting him for all the challenges he faced in Dominica, the Saint Lucian leader emphasised, “He needs to be revered, and I want to say to him that I haven't had the challenges that he's had in Saint Lucia. A few of them, but nothing compared to what he has faced in Saint Lucia. So, comrade, I salute you. I really salute you.”

He expressed immense respect for him and noted that the young people don’t understand how these countries have developed, and they have come from and where they are today adding, “When I drive in Dominica, I even have more respect for Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party.”

Additionally, he asked the citizens of Dominica to not let the leader go anywhere, questioning them, “Who gave the people of Dominica houses?” and added that it was Roosevelt Skerrit and people should respect him because not many people in the world can say a Prime Minister and a government gave them a house for free.

Meanwhile, another guest speaker at the highly anticipated Delegates’ Conference, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell referred Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit as the person who encouraged him the most when his political party – the National Democratic Congress went through the roughest times.

He said, “When the party went through its rough times, I was not even a member of the party yet. It was your political leader, Roosevelt Skerrit, providing council support and encouraging us not to self-destruct, to stay united, encouraging us, warning us that if there is one thing Caribbean people don't like, is that when they give you political party and they put you in power, instead of working for the people who put you in power, you start to fight amongst yourself for the power that you have.”

Mithcell added that his party learned the lesson and lost the next elections following which they took up Skerrit’s advice and came back stronger, forming the government.

He emphasised that he is making the point that even during those dark days, “Your political leader did not say these fellas are fed up, are tired, he was there providing counsel, trying to help us put the pieces together.”

Dickon Mitchell further mentioned that this is why when anyone talks about a legacy of commitment, he wants them to understand that that commitment is not only for the Dominican Labour Party but for sister parties who defend and stand for the working rights of people across the Caribbean. PM Dickon Mitchell during the annual conference in Dominica He mentioned that it is the Labour Party that made Dominica and pushed the island to a place where it stands now as a beacon of inspiration for several countries across the world.

Mitchell also warned the people of Dominica against taking this success for granted and cited Manchester United’s decline after the retirement of Alex Ferguson, stressing the need for continued effort and unity.

While encouraging people not to take Prime Minister Skerrit and the number of successful endeavours for granted, he mentioned, “We have to appreciate that as small islands because the world does not really care about us. To them, we're too small. We're too insignificant. But we have to appreciate that and rally around the people who serve and fight for our countries.”

He addressed the Dominicans and said that they have a leader who wherever he goes puts the people of Dominica and the country first and he can surely attest that.

The Grenadian leader mocked the ones who asked them if he was attending the conference to glorify spirit of Dr Skerrit to which he gave a bold reply saying, “I don't have to glorify the man. People track records speak for themselves.”

He added that he does not have to glorify his character, but he probably has to go and shake his hand and say ‘Partner, teach me a thing or two.’

Mitchell pointed out the immense development under the bold vision of Skerrit saying, “You have to ask yourself as a Dominica Labour Party. Are you better off today than you were 20 years ago when this leader emerged and became political leader of the democratic Labour Party?”

He continued to ask people to ask themselves whether their children and grandchildren be better off 20 years from now under the guidance and leadership of Democratic Labour Party or somebody else.

Mitchell expressed his confidence that the growth and development of Dominica will continue under PM Skerrit and the Labour Party.

The immense confidence of PM Pierre and PM Mitchell in Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has once again put him at a place where is set to gain admiration from not only his counterparts in the Caribbean but across the world.