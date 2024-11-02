PM Skerrit to lead HOPE Conference in Home Constituency Vieille Case

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) is hosting its Delegates’ Conference under the theme, “A Legacy of Commitment - A Future of Hope” on the 10th of November at Vieille Case.



Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who also serves as the leader of the DLP, has invited his counterparts from Saint Lucia and Grenada to participate in the inaugural conference.



Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and Grenada’s PM Dickon Mitchell will also present their views as guest speakers.



Taking place just a few weeks after the iconic World Creole Festival, the Conference is likely to focus on Dominica’s handling of Hurricane Maria and post-COVID recovery, as well as shed light on several ongoing programmes.



Notably, during this conference, Skerrit is also expected to be elected as the unopposed leader of the Dominica Labour Party.





“Our guest speakers at our delegates conference will be the honourable Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre, and the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and of course, we have a closed session late in the afternoon where there will be, resolutions, put forth and also elections of officers of the party. In respect to the party leader, we don't expect it to be to be any contest,” the Prime Minister had announced earlier in October.



Reportedly, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will also discuss the safety net programmes run by the DLP-led government. This will include extensive sessions on the National Employment Programme, Yes We Care Programme, and CHANCES Home, among others.



The HOPE conference will also bring forward what Dominica as an island offers to its citizens and residents.



Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced the HOPE conference in October during the National Council Meeting in Salybia.

Building Resilience and Equity



The Dominica Labour Party-led government has been running several safety net programmes over the years, which have continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The initiatives include facilitating free textbooks and uniforms for all school children, the regularisation of the squatters, free college education and transportation of all students to secondary school, free textbooks and uniforms for all school children, allowance for everyone 65 years and older, unprecedented investment in healthcare, commitment to the Kalinago people, improvements to the infrastructure, free health care for most, sports development, investment into agriculture and fisheries.



Dominica is also on a path of digital revolution of the island’s economy, which is likely to create more jobs specifically for the young population of the country.



Other than that, several massive infrastructural projects are ongoing islandwide, which includes the biggest International Airport Project, the Cable Car Project, the upcoming Marina, Geothermal, Cruise Village, and several new hotels.



The upcoming projects will stimulate employment growth, and engage more small businesses.