Dominica: World Creole Music Festival 2024 turns out huge success, attracting massive crowd

Dominica: The highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2024 in Dominica culminated successfully with Signal Band's energetic and electrifying performance, leaving the crowd breathless and the island resonating with the rhythms of Creole music.



The huge crowd consisting of hundreds of people were seen flashing phone's torch with some of them waving the Dominican flag high and Signal Band's crew dancing and singing on the stage, marking the successful close to the festival.



Throughout the three nights of the concert, thousands of people gathered at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in different outfits with friends and family members to enjoy the 45th edition of the annual festival.



One of the major highlights of the festival was the performance of WIZKID on Day 2 as he was the only African singer who performed at this year's edition. The patrons were heard saying that he gave the best performance and made the audience groove on his beats.



Not only this, but the last day of the festival featured the Gramps Morgan Experience which was 'pure magic'. With deep, soulful reggae healing, Gramps Morgan and his incredible friends Duane Stephenson, Luciano, Jemere Morgan, Priel Morgan, and Louis York—had the entire crowd in their feelings.



Dominica felt the love, the energy and the unity during the Gramps Morgan Experience with the crowd shouting and hooting at the top of their voices.



The leaders from across Dominica and several major personalities also became part of the celebrations, with Miss Dominica 2024, Kyanna Dyer, dressing up in cultural attire and looking beautiful as always. She said, "I soared high on Night 2 of the World Creole Music Festival, embodying the vibrant colors of our national flag while promoting the magic of Carnival 2025! Let's keep the energy alive—join us tonight for an unforgettable Night 3, and start making plans to experience the spirit of Carnival 2025."



Meanwhile, several other artists, including Bouyon Boss, Triple Kay Band, Skinny Fabulous, Tian Winter, Trilla G, NICE, and Bouyon Queen Carlyn XP, took the stage on fire and made the audience groove on their electrifying beats.