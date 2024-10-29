Wednesday, 30th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica: World Creole Music Festival 2024 turns out huge success, attracting massive crowd

The huge crowd consisting of hundreds of people were seen flashing phone's torch with some of them waving the Dominican flag high and Signal Band's crew dancing and singing on the stage, marking the successful close to the festival.

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

Dominica: The highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2024 in Dominica culminated successfully with Signal Band's energetic and electrifying performance, leaving the crowd breathless and the island resonating with the rhythms of Creole music.

The huge crowd consisting of hundreds of people were seen flashing phone's torch with some of them waving the Dominican flag high and Signal Band's crew dancing and singing on the stage, marking the successful close to the festival.

Throughout the three nights of the concert, thousands of people gathered at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in different outfits with friends and family members to enjoy the 45th edition of the annual festival.

One of the major highlights of the festival was the performance of WIZKID on Day 2 as he was the only African singer who performed at this year's edition. The patrons were heard saying that he gave the best performance and made the audience groove on his beats.

Not only this, but the last day of the festival featured the Gramps Morgan Experience which was 'pure magic'. With deep, soulful reggae healing, Gramps Morgan and his incredible friends Duane Stephenson, Luciano, Jemere Morgan, Priel Morgan, and Louis York—had the entire crowd in their feelings.

Dominica felt the love, the energy and the unity during the Gramps Morgan Experience with the crowd shouting and hooting at the top of their voices.

The leaders from across Dominica and several major personalities also became part of the celebrations, with Miss Dominica 2024, Kyanna Dyer, dressing up in cultural attire and looking beautiful as always. She said, "I soared high on Night 2 of the World Creole Music Festival, embodying the vibrant colors of our national flag while promoting the magic of Carnival 2025! Let's keep the energy alive—join us tonight for an unforgettable Night 3, and start making plans to experience the spirit of Carnival 2025."

Meanwhile, several other artists, including Bouyon Boss, Triple Kay Band, Skinny Fabulous, Tian Winter, Trilla G, NICE, and Bouyon Queen Carlyn XP, took the stage on fire and made the audience groove on their electrifying beats.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Nearly 15% women of Jamaica experience violence from male partner

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

Leader of Opposition and head of People's National Party, Mark Golding
Uncategorised

Mark Golding gives Christmas message to Jamaican's home and abroad

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

Barbados is all set to go into the polls on Wednesday
Uncategorised

Barbados all set to go into polls on Wednesday

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

Uncategorised

APNU: Reducing vaccine hesitancy cannot ignore citizens’ legal rights

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

24,000 doses of vaccine reaches Antigua and Barbuda from COVAX facility
Uncategorised

24,000 doses of vaccine reaches Antigua and Barbuda from COVAX facility

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis records 33 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis records 33 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Samal Duggins joins opening of Black History Month celebrations (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Samal Duggins joins opening of Black History Month ce...

Tuesday, 29th October 2024

Sunrise Airways' inaugural flight lands in Dominica, marking significant milestone (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Sunrise Airways' inaugural flight lands in Dominica, marking significant...

Tuesday, 29th October 2024