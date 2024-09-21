Moira Andre crowned Miss Guadeloupe, set to compete for Miss France 2025

The nice show was put in front of an exclusive jury composed of the greatest former winners of the title of Miss France who came from Guadeloupe.

Moira Andre has booked her ticket to the glamorous ranks of Miss France 2025, after winning the title of Miss Guadeloupe during the pageant's 77th edition, held at the Palais des Sports in Le Gosier.

The nice show was put in front of an exclusive jury composed of the greatest former winners of the title of Miss France who came from Guadeloupe.

These judges were Véronique De la Cruz, Miss France 1993; Corinne Coman, Miss France 2003; Clémence Botino, Miss France 2020; and Indira Ampiot, Miss France 2023.

It was very crucial that this particular panel was judging the event who not just judged the poise, elegance, and grace of the contestants but also finally crowned Andre with the title backed by her charm and composure.

Among nine contestants who had come to battle for the title, Andre proved to be the best and won as a champion. She was crowned by reigning Miss France, Eve Gilles.

The 27-year-old beauty, Moira Andre from Terre-de-Bas, winning the title, will represent the island in the latest version of Miss France, which people would love to watch.

New Miss Guadeloupe, Andre crowns the spot to now replace Jalylane Maes who represented the island in Miss France 2024 and was among one of the three runners-up.

Andre winning this pageant sets the bar high for other pageants to come and many are holding their breaths for her as she hopes to follow in the line of others from Guadeloupe who have gone on to win it big at the nationals.

The competition was very tight, with some outstanding contestants competing for first position. Shana Jean-Clément of Petit-Bourg captured the first runner-up.

Shanaelle Judith of Pointe-Noire, and Melinda Gueret of Vieux Habitant, received second and third runner-up respectively. This meant that anyone viewing the show were witness to the fact that the island's participations held top quality.

The winner Moira Andre makes many seem very excited and generally holding expectations as she is going to tread the stage for Miss France title on December 14th at the Futuroscope Arena, Jaunay-Clan.

Miss France is considered one of the most popular national events. The crowning of Andre indeed has greatly positioned Guadeloupe on the map of pageant contestants.

With grace and poise, and supported by her community, Moira Andre has never been more determined to make an impression in the national pageant.

As she gets set to face the big Miss France contest, eyes are now focused on the newly crowned titleholder, Miss Guadeloupe Andre, who very literally embodies the essence of elegance and strength that the title espouses.