Saint Lucian Shan Lucien crowned Miss Jaycees Queen 2024

Miss Saint Lucia Shan Aria Maria Lucien has won the Jaycees Queen Show ‘Beauty Unbroken’ pageant. She brought the crown home after 39 years.

The winner was followed by Antigua and Barbuda’s Desrie Markham and Grenada’s Amonai Francis who stood 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The event was held in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday and featured 11 young females from across the Caribbean who vied for the crown of Miss Jaycees 2024.

Apart from winning the title of Miss Jaycees, Lucian also grabbed several other awards for being the Most True to Theme, Best Talent, Best Modelling Evening Wear and Best Evening Wear.

One of the highlight of the evening was the Evening Gown section during which Lucian graced the stage with her beautiful dress, in typical Saint Lucian fashion.

Not only this, but also the 25-year-old is a passionate musician and educator and she was recently crowned the Carnival Queen 2024 in Saint Lucia. This achievement provided her with a broader platform to share her love for music and arts.

Shan Lucian added that she is driven to showcase show the creative experience has moulded her into the confident and resilient woman she is today.

As per the reports, the pageant was exciting and comprised of several different segments during which the females showcased their talent and while crossing all the levels, the top three contenders were chosen from which the positions were decided based on the final question and answer round.

Following the competition, the organisers said that it an incredible showcase of Caribbean beauty, intelligence, and talent. “These ladies truly embodied the spirit of "Beauty Unbroken" and have made their nations proud,” they added.

To all the contestants, the organisers expressed their best wishes and said that they all are queens and their grace, poise and strength have inspired everyone.

Moreover, several leaders of Saint Lucia expressed their pride over Shan Lucian who brought the crown home after almost 4 decades.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire took to Facebook to say, “Last evening, Shan Lucien, our 2024 National Carnival Queen has given us every reason to be a “damn proud lucian!” A history maker, Shan captured the 2024 Miss Jaycee’s crown. A feat last achieved since 1985!”

Also, Deputy Speaker, Jeremiah Norbert said that Lucian has the best talent that he saw in the pageant and said that she has created history.

He outlined, “You have created history, as it has been sometime since we’ve won this pageant. Your poise, grace, talent and overall confidence was exceptional tonight, and you deserved that crown. Everyone knows a Queen when they see and hear one, and tonight we heard you, and we saw you!”

The event featured the following contestants from across the region:

- Adacia Adonis (British Virgin Islands)

- Shan-Aria Maria Lucien (Saint Lucia)

- Kyanna Dyer (Dominica)

- Tineka Francois (Trinidad & Tobago)

- Desrie Markham (Antigua & Barbuda)

- Kaena Rangassamy (Guadeloupe)

- Majestic Estrada-Petersen (U.S. Virgin Islands)

- Kayla King (Guyana)

- Estephanie Charles (Haiti)

- Emonai Crosse (St. Kitts & Nevis)

- Amonai Francis (Grenada)