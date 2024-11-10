Dominica: PM Skerrit celebrates resilience and unity at HOPE Conference, urges bold vision for future

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, during the highly anticipated HOPE Conference, which took place earlier today, delivered a bold speech while celebrating the resilience, achievements, and shared vision of Dominica's Labour Party.



The annual Delegates Conference of Dominica Labour Party witnessed PM Skerrit and guest speakers Prime Ministers of Grenada and Saint Lucia celebrating the huge successes of the political party under the vision of Dr Skerrit.



During his address, PM Skerrit emphasized that his administration has always put the people of Dominica at the center of its policies and will continue to do so.



"This journey together, my dear comrades, is far from over. As we look to the future, we must continue to reflect on the challenges we have faced," he added.



He highlighted the struggles that the people of the country have faced together, including the natural disasters, which he said have tested the island's resilience, global economic shifts that challenged it, and development and social issues that have confronted the country over unity. "But each time, through every storm, we have emerged stronger, determined, and more united as a party," he added.



The Dominican leader continued to say that the Labour Party has been at the forefront of that strength, always leading the way in rebuilding, restricting, and reimagining a better Dominica for all.



Addressing the attendees he said that Dominica stands at a pivotal moment as the world is changing which is why, the island also must continue to evolve with it.





He further outlined, "Our vision for the future must be bold, strategic, and inclusive. It must continue to champion sustainable development, ensuring that our natural resources are preserved for future generations while leveraging them for economic growth today."



Dr Skerrit also stressed that there is a need to focus on the youth and give them the tools, education, and opportunities to lead the Dominica of tomorrow and added, "We must continue to build a society where no one is left behind, where every Dominican, regardless of background or circumstance, has the chance to thrive and do well in our country."



Moreover, he reaffirmed that the Labour Party's mission is to serve the people above all else. "It must always be about the people. It was never about power, but about service," he declared.



PM Roosevelt Skerrit noted that his government stands unique in the Caribbean as one of the longest serving governments dedicated to the welfare of people and thanked everyone who always supported him and encouraged him to serve the country better.





He stated that this remarkable legacy is a living testament to a shared commitment, resilience and of values that the party holds. It is a heritage that fills them with prise and inspires confidence in them, he added.



While talking about these successes, PM Skerrit outlined, "We have come this far because we have stood together, shoulder to shoulder, guided by our principles and driven by our dedication to the people of Dominica. And no more than ever, our unity is our strength."



The Prime Minister vowed that the Labour Party would continue to serve the Dominicans and would make the country a much better place for everyone to thrive.