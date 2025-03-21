PM Skerrit criticises UWP for protesting Electoral Reforms after boycotting elections in 2022

"What we saw yesterday was not a natural reaction to electoral reform, across the world, nations fight for electoral reform, not against it," said Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has strongly defended the recently passed electoral reform bills in Dominica. He dismissed the UWP-led protests as politically motivated and not a genuine public outcry against transparency and fairness.

Addressing the nation following the demonstrations, he emphasized that electoral reform is a necessary step toward strengthening democracy, not something to be feared.

Electoral Reform is About Fairness, Not Fear

In his address, Prime Minister Skerrit made it clear that the reforms are aimed at enhancing the electoral process. He pointed out that across the world, nations demand electoral reform to ensure fairness and transparency.

"People do not usually take to the streets in anger when transparency and fairness are being enhanced” stated Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit while taking a dig at the United Workers Party.

Furthermore, he stated that a critical point often overlooked is that the United Workers Party (UWP) chose not to contest the last general elections.

He accused the United Workers’ Party (UWP) of deliberately removing themselves from parliamentary proceedings and then attempting to influence national affairs through street protests.

“They deliberately removed themselves from the democratic process and are now trying to impose their will on the country from the outside”.

The individuals creating unrest are not the parliamentary opposition but a group of activists who hold no constitutional authority in this matter. In fact, the members of the opposition, represented in the House supported the Registration of Electors Bill when it came to a vote.

The Prime Minister criticized the United Workers Party for fuelling unrest rather than engaging constructively in the democratic process.

"They (UWP) do not want reform; they want chaos, believing it would serve their political ambitions," he remarked. "They deliberately caused panic over something they themselves had the opportunity to shape and influence."

He noted that the opposition members in Parliament had fully participated in the debates and even supported key aspects of the reforms, including the Registration of Electors Bill.

Key Provisions of the Electoral Reform Bills

The House of Assembly recently passed three critical pieces of legislation: the Registration of Electors Bill & Regulations (2024), the House of Assembly (Elections) & Registration Bill (2024), and the Electoral Commission Bill (2024). These reforms introduce significant measures to ensure efficiency and fairness in Dominica’s electoral system:

· Mandatory Voter Confirmation: Citizens will need to confirm their voter registration within a 12-month period using valid documentation.

· Overseas Voter Reconfirmation: Dominican citizens living abroad must physically return to Dominica to confirm their registration.

· Introduction of Voter Identification Cards: New ID cards will include key identifying details, a photograph, and advanced security features like a unique identification number.

· Enhanced Electoral Commission Autonomy: A dedicated Electoral Commission Fund will empower the commission to oversee free and fair elections more effectively.

· Integration of Technology: Modern technology will be used in voter registration and record management, with provisions for electronic voting.

· Equal Media Access and Accessibility Measures: Ensuring that all citizens, including those with disabilities, have equitable access to the electoral process.

Assessment by a Caribbean Jurist

The government’s push for electoral reform follows an independent assessment conducted by Caribbean jurist Sir Dennis Byron. Engaged in 2020, Sir Dennis submitted a comprehensive report in 2023 recommending legislative changes. The proposed reforms underwent public consultations, also allowing the general citizens to provide feedback before they were finalized.

International organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS), The Commonwealth, CARICOM, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) closely monitored the process, further reinforcing its legitimacy and transparency.

Despite opposition efforts to discredit the reforms, the government remains committed to implementing measures that strengthen democracy in Dominica. Prime Minister Skerrit reiterated that these changes are designed to foster greater electoral integrity, ensuring that future elections are conducted with fairness and credibility.