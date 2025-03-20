Thursday, 20th March 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica: Opposition MP Supports Government’s Electoral Reform Bills in Parliament

Charles stated that the focus should be on building the country, not on unnecessary discussions about electoral reform.

Thursday, 20th March 2025

Dominica: The Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot Constituency, Anthony Samora Charles, has declared his full support for the Government of Dominica’s Electoral Reform Bills, which were presented for their second and third readings in Parliament on Wednesday. 

He stood in the parliament in favour of the bills and said, “I stand for this bill to be passed, because we have to start somewhere. We have to give and take, and this is not about political parties showing how strong they are or government flexing their muscles. This is about democracy.” 

We need to work together, simply in the interest of democracy and to stop all protest action. Claims of opposition parties make no sense and Marigot people are not interested in this as there are no more than 10 retired people from Marigot outside” he added.  

Charles also said that there is a country to be built and there has been too much noise about electoral reform which is not necessary. He further added, “Let us deal with more bread-and-butter issues, let us start the process now."

With this statement, the independent parliamentarian was urging other opposition party in Dominica UWP to cut against protesting these bills and focus on developing the country as a whole.  

The Government introduced three key pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening the country’s electoral system: the Registration of Electors Bill & Regulations (2024), the House of Assembly (Elections) & Registration Bill (2024), and the Electoral Commission Bill (2024). 
 
These measures are designed to enhance electoral integrity, increase transparency and modernize voting procedures in line with international best practices. 
 
Among new measures, the Registration of Electors Act provides for the introduction of mandatory voter confirmation within a 12-month period, requiring individuals to present valid documentation for verification. Additionally, Voter Identification Cards will be issued, incorporating key identifying information such as a photograph and advanced security features. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit takes stock of Roseau River Defence project

Thursday, 20th March 2025

As per reports, 38 individuals who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang on Friday were released.
Uncategorised

38 people kidnapped in Haiti released by gangs

Thursday, 20th March 2025

Coach Jamal Shabazz's thoughts on Trinidad and Montserratian football team
Uncategorised

Coach Jamal Shabazz's thoughts on Trinidad and Montserratian football tea...

Thursday, 20th March 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica Parliament to table Fiscal Responsibility Bill on June 28

Thursday, 20th March 2025

Uncategorised

Dominica exchange letters with China to construct 6 schools

Thursday, 20th March 2025

US President Joe Biden
Uncategorised

President Joe Biden declares vaccine mandate

Thursday, 20th March 2025

PM Terrance Drew meets local farmer Armstrong, discusses 25 by 25 agenda (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Terrance Drew meets local farmer, discusses 25 by 25 vision for food s...

Thursday, 20th March 2025

Saint Lucia

PM Pierre amplifies call for climate justice after visit to hurricane-hit...

Thursday, 20th March 2025