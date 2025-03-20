Dominica: Opposition MP Supports Government’s Electoral Reform Bills in Parliament

Charles stated that the focus should be on building the country, not on unnecessary discussions about electoral reform.

Dominica: The Parliamentary Representative for the Marigot Constituency, Anthony Samora Charles, has declared his full support for the Government of Dominica’s Electoral Reform Bills, which were presented for their second and third readings in Parliament on Wednesday.

He stood in the parliament in favour of the bills and said, “I stand for this bill to be passed, because we have to start somewhere. We have to give and take, and this is not about political parties showing how strong they are or government flexing their muscles. This is about democracy.”

“We need to work together, simply in the interest of democracy and to stop all protest action. Claims of opposition parties make no sense and Marigot people are not interested in this as there are no more than 10 retired people from Marigot outside” he added.

Charles also said that there is a country to be built and there has been too much noise about electoral reform which is not necessary. He further added, “Let us deal with more bread-and-butter issues, let us start the process now."

With this statement, the independent parliamentarian was urging other opposition party in Dominica UWP to cut against protesting these bills and focus on developing the country as a whole.

The Government introduced three key pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening the country’s electoral system: the Registration of Electors Bill & Regulations (2024), the House of Assembly (Elections) & Registration Bill (2024), and the Electoral Commission Bill (2024).



These measures are designed to enhance electoral integrity, increase transparency and modernize voting procedures in line with international best practices.



Among new measures, the Registration of Electors Act provides for the introduction of mandatory voter confirmation within a 12-month period, requiring individuals to present valid documentation for verification. Additionally, Voter Identification Cards will be issued, incorporating key identifying information such as a photograph and advanced security features.