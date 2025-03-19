PM Skerrit and Italian Ambassador discuss climate action, agricultural collaboration in recent meeting

Wednesday, 19th March 2025
Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, earlier this week, was honoured to welcome Fabrizio Nicoletti, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Commonwealth of Dominica for a courtesy call. This significant meeting marked a major milestone in boosting bilateral ties between Dominica and Italy, with discussions focusing on addressing climate change and exploring opportunities for collaboration in the agriculture sector.  

During the meeting, the leaders held significant discussions which reaffirmed their shared commitment to addressing climate change. The Ambassador also highlighted promising opportunities for partnership in the agricultural sector.  

While sharing the glimpses of the meeting on his official Facebook account, PM Skerrit said that he pledged Dominica’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties with Italy and exploring avenues for meaningful cooperation. 

 

Notably, since his appointment in October 2022, Ambassador Nicoletti has maintained good relations with the leaders of the Caribbean, boosting diplomatic ties between Italy and the region.  

The recent meeting between the Prime Minister of Dominica and the Ambassador of the Italian Republic showcases the leaders’ keen interest in strengthening the ties between the two countries, benefitting the citizens of both Dominica and Italy.  

Reportedly, Dominica and Italy share diplomatic relations, with Italy’s embassy in Panama also accrediting Dominica. They both are also members of the Commonwealth of Nations, thus fighting a collaborative fight against climate change.  

The meeting also showed Italy’ willingness in boosting ties with the island nation of Commonwealth of Dominica.  

PM Skerrit has shown his utmost commitment to building and boosting international ties and the development is part of a broader trend of strengthening diplomatic ties between Caribbean countries and international partners.  

The benefits of these collaborations are multifaceted, spread across various areas including education, trade, science and technology. By working together, Dominica and Italy are anticipating to leveraging each other’s strengths while promoting sustainable development and addressing common challenges.  

