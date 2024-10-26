LIAT 2020 launches inaugural flight to Sint Maarten on Oct 24

The regional air carrier LIAT 2020 has marked another milestone in its mission to connect the Caribbean region by launching non stop flights to Sint Maarten.



The inaugural flight touched down on October 24 at the Princess Juliana International Airport and marked a significant step in the airline’s expanding network as well as a new gateway for Caribbean travellers.



The airline said that this new route to Sint Maarten will be providing travellers with convenient non stop connections between the islands of Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts and Tortola.



The Chief Executive Officer of LIAT 2020, Hafsah Abdulsalam said that she is thrilled to add St Maarten to the carrier’s growing network in order to contribute opportunities for tourism, trade and cultural exchange within the Caribbean region.



Meanwhile, the flights to Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Tortola (BVI) are set for the next month, once all goes according to the plan.



Notably, LIAT 2020 began schedules passenger flights in early August after it was revived by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, with its inaugural flight to Saint Lucia.



Since its revival, the airline continues to expand its regional footprint and the flight to St Maarten marks a huge milestone as it is a territory in which LIAT 1975 had on its flight ininerary for decades.



It is reported that the flight left the VC Bird International Airport, Antigua a little after midday and landed in Princess Juliana International Airport 30 minutes later with media and dignitaries alike on board.



A brief ceremony took place at the airport in Sint Maarten to celebrate the historic occasion with dignitaries from St Maarten and Antigua and Barbuda.



The CEO of Princess Juliana International Brian Mingo not only welcomed everyone but also lauded the airline for its great service during its first flight. He called on both nations to continue to work together for the best interest of all.



In addition to this, the Chief Financial Officer of LIAT 2020 expressed his utmost gratitude for this new milestone thanking everyone who played a part in ensuring that this day became a reality. He added that adding this stop is a step forward in their goal towards connecting the airline and the region once again.



Moreover, the Antiguan Ambassador Brian Challenger called it a significant step to boost the relations between both nations and said that the airline is back and is here to stay. He said that it is looking forward to working with the colleagues and the entire team is very happy to be part of this exciting experience.