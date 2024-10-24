LIAT 2020 kicks off new services from St Maarten, beginning Oct 24

St Maarten: The revived regional airline LIAT 2020 is all set to kick off new services from St Maarten to Antigua, Dominica and St Vincent. This scheduled service is set to begin from today (October 24) onwards and will benefit the travellers to easily access the sister islands.



While announcing the development through its official Facebook account, the airline said that from October 24, individuals can take advantage of the convenient connections from St Maarten with the new scheduled service. They further asked everyone to enjoy the ease of travel with them.



The addition of these services will be beneficial for the locals of the Caribbean who are seeking to visit from St Maarten to any of the sister islands of Antigua, Dominica or St Vincent.



Not only this, but the airline has also added five additional flights each day from October 24 to 28 to Dominica for the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2024.



These additional services will allow individuals to travel to the Nature Isle to be part of one of the best musical festivals in the Caribbean region.



The airline which was revived earlier this year is now expanding its network across the Caribbean by introducing new services frequently that too at low costs to attract more customers and become one of the top choice for travellers in the region.



Since beginning its operations in August 2024, the air carrier has expanded its network to Barbados, Grenada, Antigua, Dominica, and St Vincent.



The rebranded LIAT 2020 – Leeward Islands Air Transport has also revealed its plans to enhance its regional connectivity by launching flights to 11 destinations within this year including Guyana.



This expansion strives to provide travellers with greater air access and travel possibilities across the region that will cater to both leisure and business markets.



The CEO of the airline Hafsaf Abdulsalam has always emphasised that while ticket prices will remain competitive and affordable, the airline strives to be profitable while being sustainable. The beginning of LIAT 2029 marks not just a new route but a step toward deeper regional integration in the Caribbean region.



Earlier this month, LIAT 2020 announces St Vincent as the hub for South Caribbean. The CEO confirmed it while saying that Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent & the Grenadines will be the airline's southern Caribbean hub.



He highlighted the independence Commonwealth nation’s strategic significance for the regional expansion of the startup and its enhanced connectivity plans.



Notably, LIAT 1974 was shut down due to financial issues in January 2024 and was revived by the government of Antigua and Barbuda in August. But, still there are concerns among individuals and governments across Caribbean about its financial condition and its ability to fly in the skies for a long time.



Amid these concerns, the airline has been expanding its network and showcasing its prowess to the entire region.