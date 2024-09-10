Tragedy in Belize: Man kills ex-partner, her mother over 2-year-old daughter

Belize: In a tragic incident, a man killed his ex-partner and her mother in front of her two-year-old child in Corozal Town, Belize. The incident took place on Monday at the entrance to Skeleton Town - which is about a block from the police station.



According to the information, the victims have been identified as 21-year-old Deysha Hill and 46-year-old Natasha Clarke. It is reported that both the females were at home located on Second Street North when Hill's ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Edwin Marin, showed up.



Marin said that he wanted to take the child he shared with Hill, but when she refused, he threatened to kill them. The male left the house at that time, and after thirty minutes, he came back with a firearm and opened fire on both women before fleeing the scene.



The police officials notified that Clarke died on the spot while Hill succumbed while receiving treatment at the hospital.



Following this brutal incident, Shian White, Clarke's brother, pleaded with the public to assist in bringing his loved ones' killer to justice.



He outlined, "My niece's ex-boyfriend, who had already threatened to kill her and has a history of domestic violence, came earlier in the morning. He wanted to take their daughter, a two-year-old daughter, and my niece refused to let him take the child. And then he said that he would come back and kill them."



White noted that the suspect came back on a motorcycle around 10:47 pm with someone else and immediately came inside, shot the females, killing them both, and ran away on the bike.



He asked the authorities to put in all efforts to catch the suspect and bring justice to his sister and niece.



Notably, the mother and daughter pair are well known in the town for the eatery named Beth's Deli (formerly White's Deli) which has left the community mourning and urging the authorities to take immediate action.



"It's tragic that he reportedly just got bail and his sole objective was to go kill his ex-girlfriend… her mother … and leave traumatized and orphaned a child," wrote a user named Audrey Mature, claiming that the suspect was just released from prison on bail.



Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero confirmed that Marin was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in March 2020, following an incident when he opened fire on Vanessa Matus in Corozal Town.