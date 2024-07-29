Silver Airways announces 50% off on all flights

Silver Airways has announced a special discount of 50% on all flights. Reportedly, the massive move has been taken by the air carrier to attract more passengers.

Caribbean: Silver Airways has announced a special discount of 50% on all flights. Reportedly, the massive move has been taken by the air carrier to attract more passengers.

However, there are still some terms and conditions to avail the coupon offer. In a Facebook post Silver Airways Highlighted, “Use promo code 3MLOYALTY to get 50% off your next trip,”.

To avail the benefit, Silver Airways said that the bookings must be made by July 31, 2024, and passengers can travel by November 15, 2024, on the booked flights.

Not only this, but the air carrier said that there is also the special offer for families with a discount of 50%. To experience the benefits, the customers are to make the bookings at similar dates, but and can only use the coupon benefits by August 31, 2024.

Silver Airways said that the coupon only applies to Freedom and Escape Fares, with refundable fares are excluded. Special conditions are also implied to domestic and international travel reservations that are -

Domestic travel reservations require at least 1 adult and 1 infant, with a maximum of 2 adults, 2 children, and 2 infants per reservation, whereas

International travel reservations require at least 1 adult and 1 infant, with a maximum of 2 adults, 2 children, and 2 infants per reservation.

“Promo code ‘SILVERKIDS’ must be applied directly by customer on flySilver.com.,” outlined the Silver Airlines.

Impact on Caribbean Tourism with low fare flights

The offer of 50% discount on all the flights will attract more and more customers to reach out to them, which clearly shows the boost in the tour arrivals through the flights.

Silver Airways is the leading regional American airline which operates flights to several of countries. It spreads the connections throughout the Caribbean with having significant flights to countries including, St. Kitts, Dominica, Antigua, St. Maarten, San Juan and many others.

The boost in tourism can be projected in the countries within the connectivity of Silver Airways. The more passengers, more will the arrivals on the leading destinations and this suggests of the positive impact on the tourism sector.

Special offers introduced will help to achieve two aspects with one action. The justification to this is so evident as along with offering positive sign to the airways with more revenue will also foster economic state of the Caribbean countries.