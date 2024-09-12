PM Skerrit meets with DOMLEC's new General Manager Dwayne Cenac

While sharing the glimpse of the meeting on his official Facebook account, he said that the discussions focused on strategic goals to enhance the power supply and ensure reliable, affordable energy for all Dominicans.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit on Wednesday had the pleasure of welcoming Dwayne Cenac, the newly appointed General Manager of the DOMLEC – Dominica Electricity Services Company. Both of them held significant discussions related to benefitting the citizens of the country.

While sharing the glimpse of the meeting on his official Facebook account, he said that the discussions focused on strategic goals to enhance the power supply and ensure reliable, affordable energy for all Dominicans.

As Dwayne Cenac assumed the role of the General Manager, he said that Dominica is making notable strides in geothermal energy. He further noted that the country is poised for further advancements in the coming years.

Cenac emphasised that at present the country operates with over 20% renewable energy and marked a major milestone as it moves towards a goal of 100 percent green energy.

He reiterated his commitment towards doing all efforts while serving the island and said a solution to deal with Dominica’s generation capacity shortfall is among his top priority.

Notably, Cenac is a Grenadian national who assumed the role as General Manager of DOMLEC on September 2, 2024. He also told DOMLEC’s Power Talk Program that the Power Company of Dominica can boast a number of advancements as compared to other nations in the region.

The newly appointed general manager is an accomplished electrical engineer with extensive experience in the power systems sector and brings a wealth of experience and leadership to DOMLEC at a crucial time in its development.

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of DOMLEC, Francine Baron, expressed her confidence in the new general manager’s ability to guide the company through the major challenges ahead, especially as DOMLEC plays a major role in transition of Dominica from fossil fuel generation to renewable energy which also includes geothermal power.

He will be responsible for providing his strategic leadership, overseeing the day to day operations and guiding the planning and execution of infrastructure development projects which are strived at enhancing the overall efficiency of the company.