Trinidad: One killed, another wounded at shooting incident in Diego Martin

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was shot dead while another was injured during a shooting incident that took place at Cizan Trace, Blue Basin, in Diego Martin on Wednesday.



According to the preliminary investigations, the deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Chris Bonaparte, aka Boppa, who died at the scene, while 25-year-old Jamal Rochard was taken to the St. James medical facility for treatment.



It is said that the two men were liming at the duck farm at Cizan Trace around 2 pm on Wednesday when the occupants of a blue-colored Hyundai Elantra motorcar opened fire on them, killing one on the spot. Both the men resided at neighborhood Avenue in Diego Martin and were relatives.



Following the shooting, the eyewitnesses contacted the police officers attached to the Western Division & the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I, who are thoroughly conducting investigations into this tragic incident.



This incident has also marked the 462nd murder in the country since the beginning of 2024, highlighting the ever-growing homicide rate in Trinidad and Tobago.



The incident has once again sent shockwaves across the twin island nation with residents taking to Facebook to express their condolences and shock over the lack of safety in the country.



"Young men, young people look for God the way you all die. There will be none left," wrote a user named Veronica Davis, while another user noted, "PNM psycho says don't blame the govt. Who is the head of national security? A Crapo."



The level of crime in Trinidad and Tobago has increased to the point that even government ministers are not being robbed. Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh was robbed of his gold bracelet on Tuesday at gunpoint by two men in his constituency, St Joseph. This clearly shows that the streets of the island nation are not safe for even a single person.