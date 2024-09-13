St Kitts and Nevis cabinet visits school in Basseterre zone as part of Independence celebration

The cabinet began a series of school visits on Thursday last week as part of the celebration of the 41st anniversary of St Kitts and Nevis Independence.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Federal Cabinet of St Kitts and Nevis visited public and private primary schools in the Basseterre zone on Thursday. As part of the annual Independence Cabinet Schools visits, the delegation led by PM Terrance Drew spent time with the children.

Students at the schools including Deane Glasford Primary School, the Halliday-Smith Primary School, Epworth/Maurice Hillier Memorial, Beach Allen Primary School, The George Moody Stuart School, Seventh Day Adventist Primary, Tucker Clarke Primary School interacted with the members of the Federal Cabinet.

Through his social media, PM Drew shared glimpses and spent some engaging time with little kids in the schools. To the response of his school visits, he noted,” Spending time with the children, engaging with them, and witnessing their determination and vibrant spirits is truly fulfilling.”

He called it a productive day and said that this is a great chance to connect with the children, who represent the bright future of the Federation. PM Drew was accompanied by government officials such as Foreign Minister Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister Konris Maynard, and others.

The visits to the primary schools will be culminated on September 17, 2024, with the commencement of the cabinet visits to the secondary school and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

During the visits, Prime Minister Drew lauded the principals, teachers and support staff for regulating the schools in an efficient manner. He said that their tireless efforts in nurturing the students and providing them with a quality education is exceptional and recognizable.

St Kitts and Nevis is celebrating 41st Independence this year with the staging of numerous cultural events, patriotic activities and heritage showcase. Independence Day is celebrated on September 19 every year with official celebrations, church visits and other performances.

With the National Colours Day, Independence Street Fair, Ceremonial Parade, Patriotic Day Fair and many more, St Kitts and Nevis is hosting grand celebration to remember the struggling lives of the freedom fighters.

The visit to the school is part of the activities as the government officials interact with children to make them aware of the significance of these days. Earlier, the portraits of the national heroes were deployed at the entrance of the government headquarters.