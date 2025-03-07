Antigua and Barbuda: Opposition UPP and citizens to stage protect against high costs, crime on Mar 13

The protest, spearheaded by figures known as 'The Conqueror & The Wolf,' will address concerns including the high cost of living, unsolved crimes and disappearances, as well as a lack of transparency and accountability.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Opposition United Progressive Party along with a group of people calling themselves as ‘Fed-Up Citizens’ have unveiled their plans to stage an ‘Action Freedom March’ on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The protest is against issues which they claim are plaguing the country.

This protest which is being spearheaded by figures identified as ‘The Conqueror & The Wolf’ will be focusing on concerns which will include the high cost of living, unsolved crimes and disappearances, lack of transparency and lack of accountability.

The action is being organized by radio personality William “Zizi” Thomas and Vere “Lone Wolf” Bird III. Thomas said that the march will be held in the afternoon as several people have complained that the recent morning pickets-in protest of hikes in vehicle licensing fees does not accommodate their work hours.

According to the information, the participants are scheduled to assemble outside PDO around 4:30 pm before proceeding towards the Market Street.

While it is a non-partisan activity which is intended to protest against the financial and other issues being inflicted by the Gaston Browne administration, the United Progressive Party is throwing its full support behind it.

Notably, the protest comes amid growing discontent among segments of the population who argue that the current administration has failed to address economic challenges as well as governance issues and the organizers are declaring that ‘De Whole Country Fed Up’ and are signaling the widespread frustration of the citizens.

While sharing the development on this official Facebook account , Opposition MP Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon asked everyone to come out and support and noted, “Join The Conqueror & The Wolf, in association with The UPP & Fed-Up Citizens, as we march for justice, accountability, and relief from the struggles affecting our nation.”

He said that they will be marching against the high cost of living, too many unsolved crimes and disappearances, no accountability and transparency and added, “This is our time to demand real change. Show up. Speak out. Take Action.”

Another UPP official said that the party is gratified to see citizens as well as residents organising this resistance to what is happening now and with several individuals being afraid of financial and other victimization, they see it as a good thing that this protect is a response by the people.