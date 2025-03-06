Antiguan MP Kelvin Simon under fire for skipping key debate to party at Trinidad Carnival

Antiguan MP Kelvin Simon faces backlash after skipping a key debate to attend the Trinidad Carnival, with images of him going viral on social media.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kelvin 'Shugy' Simon, an Opposition MP from Antigua and Barbuda, is facing backlash for skipping a crucial parliamentary debate to attend Carnival celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago. Simon, who represented Mary’s South, asked to be excused from the House of Representatives on Monday and was later seen enjoying himself in Trinidad on the event of ‘Carnival Monday’.

Soon after his images went viral on social media, people started criticizing him for missing significant discussions just for the sake of enjoying. Reportedly, the MP’s absence came as Parliament debated a major bill to increase motor vehicle licensing fees which is widely considered as one of the most important pieces of legislation of the session.

The Antiguan MO also missed discussion on the next day on Carnival Tuesday during which the House debated on modernizing the magistracy, safeguarding national parks and strengthening consumer protection laws.

Simon, who is widely known for his enthusiasm for entertainment, appeared to double down on his decision by posting pictures on social media and expected that he would bring members of the government side with him next time.

On the other hand, the MP took to Facebook to slam the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party claiming that they are just trying to distract the citizens from the real issue and making it about him. “To distract the people from that wicked increase in licensing fee, Shugy becomes the topic! That is played out ABLP!” he said.

Meanwhile Simon’s absence from the parliament has further sparked renewed calls for his resignation and for the opposition United Progressive Party to take disciplinary action. Critics are also accusing him of falling to contribute meaningfully to debates since winning the St. Mary’s South seat in a by-election.

This controversy against Simon follows another which took place in early February when Simon was accused of using the campaign funds to purchase a boat, however, he denied the allegations.