British couple marks 100th visit to Antigua and Barbuda, honoured with special celebration

Antigua and Barbuda: British couple Hugh and Jane Campbell visited Antigua and Barbuda for the 100th time, marking a huge milestone on Friday. As the couple arrived, they were honoured by the officials from the tourism authority and Hawksbill Hotel.

The officials hosted a special celebration to mark the couple’s 100th visit which took place at Hawksbill Antigua, featuring local performers dancing and singing on traditional music and engaging the couple in the same.

The elderly couple was also seen enjoying at the beats as they danced along with the local performers, celebrating their 100th visit.

The celebration was joined by Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez, ABTA CEO Colin C James, Hawksbill Resident Manager Clarence Edwards and Mario Thomas and they recognised the couple’s deep connection towards the island.

Minister Fernandez expressed his gratitude for their unwavering loyalty and noted that while Hawksbill’s beauty attracts visitors, but its dedicated staff members ensures that they return. He said that the staff is at the heartbeat of the hospitality, and they are among the finest in the entire Caribbean region.

He further believes that although Antigua and Barbuda has a lot to offer, there is something significant that keeps people coming back for more.

Also, ABTA CEO James thanked the couple for showing their confidence in the destination and noted, “If there were frequent flyer miles for stays, you would be honorary citizens.”

Mario Thomas also called this milestone truly remarkable and acknowledged the Campbells’ long-standing bond with the destination as well as the hotel. He recalled how Antigua and Hawksville Resort became the couple’s choice and said, “Hugh has never been away from Jane and initially he wanted to go to an island with her and he asked a friend who had just returned and the friend said to him why not Antigua.

The male tourist Hugh Campbell reflected on their memorable visits since the late 1980s and said that the event was made special by Sir Oungku Edwards of the Burning Flames band, whose exciting music the couple enjoyed during the celebratory event. Campbells further called Antigua and Barbuda their second home and said that they love their time every time on the island.

The couple have truly been immersed in Antiguan culture over their 100 visits with trips to sister island Barbuda, Shirley Heights, Roadhouse and their all time favourite the Lion’s Den to watch Sir Uncle and the Original Burning Flames in action.

Several of the staff at Hawksville remember beginning their careers when the Campbells came to the resort for the first time and have maintained wonderful relationships to this day.

Moreover, as a token of appreciation, the Campbells received a gift basket, a commemorative plaque, a painting of Hawksbill Beach and a photography book celebrating Antigua and Barbuda.