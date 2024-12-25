Antigua and Barbuda set tourism record with 51 flights landing in single day

The tourism authorities stated a total of 51-flights landed on 21 December 2024, and the massive influx of visitors brought a bustling activity.

Antigua and Barbuda kickstarted the holiday season with arrival of 13 international and 35 regional flights on the same day.

While sharing the development, the tourism ministry said that this achievement underscores the twin island nation’s increasing reputation as a leading destination for tourism across the world.

Minister of Tourism Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez called it a “historic milestone”, adding that the arrival reinforces the Antigua and Barbuda’s status as a premier travel destination.

He added that people are celebrating the achievement, adding that the tourism authorities are optimistic about a promising future which will be filled with several new opportunities and sustained success in the global tourism industry.

Moreover, CEO of the tourism authority - Colin James emphasised that the recent surge in air arrivals showcases the success of the strategic investments of the government. He further that collaborations with global airlines are also contributing to the success.

He further added that the advanced efforts helped boost the visitor experience and strengthened the position of Antigua and Barbuda as a competitive force in the ever-evolving tourism industry.

CEO James said that the major activity at the VC Bird Airport shows a stellar year for Antigua and Barbuda which is expected to mark one of the most successful periods in its tourism history.

Not only this, but the tourism sector in Antigua and Barbuda has been making significant strides.

From January to August 2024, the island nation witnessed a 16.7 percent increase in arrivals as compared to the same period last year. Also, a total of 229,275 visitors arrived in the country as compared to the previous period.

It was reported that the surge was specifically from the Italian tourists as it reached a mark of 2039, marking an 18.48 percent growth as compared to 2023.

Meanwhile, the tourism officials expect that the general aviation market is expected to grow substantially between 2023 to 2029.