LIAT 2020 expands global reach with Hahn Air partnership, boosting Caribbean connectivity

Travelers can now enjoy seamless bookings, improved connectivity, and a hassle-free experience across the Caribbean.

In a significant development, the revived regional airline LIAT 2020 has announced that it has joined forces with international industry partner Hahn Air Technologies. This move will allow travel consultants across the world to seamlessly book and issue LIAT20 flights.

While sharing the development through its official Facebook account, the airline said, “LIAT (2020) Soars Global with a Game-Changing Partnership! Great news for travel professionals. LIAT (2020) has officially partnered with Hahn Air, making it easier than ever to book and ticket flights across our growing Caribbean network!”

This will provide travellers with more seamless booking options, greater connectivity across the Caribbean as well as hassle-free travel experiences.

The Antigua-based air carrier said that this strategic collaboration is anticipated to place LIAT20’s flights at travel consultants’ fingertips across 190 markets, through integration in significant Global Distribution Systems (GDSs).

With this new development, LIAT20 has now been added to Hahn Air’s partner portfolio of more than 350 airlines across the world. The airline lauded the collaboration as a major milestone in the rapid expansion since its August 2024 launch and it is now serving 13 destinations through a network of 25 routes.

The air carrier added that with its hub at VC Bird International Airport in Antigua, LIAT 2020 is committed to enhancing Caribbean connectivity and ensuring a smooth booking experience for travel consultants worldwide.

Since its revival last year, the air carrier has been expanding its services across the Caribbean region and is becoming a major competitor in the region. The airline has reiterated its commitment and dedication to offer efficient and seamless travel options to the passengers which will play a major role in enhancing mobility for residents as well as visitors.

Notably, Hahn air is a German scheduled and executive charter airline and it has been providing indirect distribution services to other airlines and provides ticketing solutions to 100,000 travel agencies across 190 markets.