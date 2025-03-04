St Kitts airport bustles with activity as 7 flights touch down simultaneously

St Kitts and Nevis: The Robert L Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts recorded another busy day on Saturday as seven flights were captured on the ground at the same time. This marked a great start for the month of March, giving a major boost to the tourism sector.

According to the information, these flights were American Airlines from Charlotte, North Carolina; Delta Airlines from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia; Air Canada Rouge from Toronto, Canada; United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey; American Airlines from Miami, Florida; Sky High Aviation, Las Americas, Dominican Republic and Air X Charter Embraer (Charter). Meanwhile, British Airways from Gatwick, London, via Antigua, had not arrived.

The arrival of these major aircrafts into the small island nation showcases the destination’s growing appeal among international visitors. Moreover, a rare VIP aircraft also touched down in St Kitts during the rush hour. Air X Charter Embraer Lineage 1000 which arrived on the island over the weekend is a variant of the Embraer 190 regional het airline and it was launched as a private jet on May 2, 2006.

On the other hand, Port Zante was also busy as one cruise Norwegian Viva arrived to the island’s shores with 3,322 passengers. These hundreds and thousands of visitors brought significant business to the local vendors and a major push to the overall economy of the island nation. Norwegian Viva docks at Port Zante Moreover, the tourism officials are anticipating to welcome over 60 cruises with more than 100,000 visitors throughout this month. This means that the Port Zante will be thriving with huge activity everyday as the international visitors are expected to flock around the capital city Basseterre.

These visitors are anticipated to go on scheduled tours and excursions across St Kitts, giving a huge business to local vendors including tour guides and cab drivers, marking economy boost for St Kitts and Nevis.