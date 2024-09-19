Believe in Yourself: Minister Duggins' inspiring message to youth on Independence 41

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Sports and Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, urged the young people of St Kitts and Nevis to dream big and strive for greatness.



As the country is celebrating its independence today (September 19, 2024), he highlighted the significance of believing in oneself and working hard to achieve success.



Through a heartfelt Facebook post, Minister Duggins addressed the future leaders while saying that he sees not just young faces but the future of St Kitts and Nevis in them.



He also mentioned that they are the ones who will be carrying forward the dreams of the country and noted, “I grew up on the same streets, walked the same paths, and faced the same struggles that you face today. And yet, here I am—a reflection of what is possible when you believe in yourself and work hard.”



While encouraging the youth to follow their dreams, the Minister continued to say that there is so much more to life than what the world sometimes shows them and they don’t have to follow the shadows of crime and violence instead, the minister urged them to dream boldly and chase after those dreams with everything they have as ‘Your potential is limitless.’



Samal Duggins added that as the citizens celebrate the nation’s independence, he wants the youth to remember that this is their journey too and they are part of this legacy and the future depends of them.



“If I can make it, so can you. I’m not just a minister, I’m a reflection of the greatness that lies within each of you. Believe in your power. Dream big. The world is yours,” he added.



The Minister also shared several glimpses of himself with the young faces of St Kitts and Nevis whom he keeps meeting occasionally.



He is also conducting several schools visits across the island with Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and other cabinet ministers as part of independence celebrations. These visits allows the visitors to be among the children and inspire them for their future.