St Kitts gears up for major cruise surge, 61 ships, 100,000+ visitors expected this month
Tourism officials expect that the surge in arrivals this month will boost the local economy and support the growth of the tourism sector.
Sunday, 2nd March 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: March 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for St Kitts, with 61 cruise ships expected to dock at Port Zante, bringing an estimated 100,000+ visitors to the island. This steady flow of arrivals is further expected to contribute to the local economy, providing opportunities for businesses, vendors, and service providers, said the tourism officials.
They further added that this month promises to be a month filled with activity, offering visitors memorable experiences while supporting the growth of the tourism sector.
The updated itinerary features a diverse mix of vessels for several major international cruise lines including names such as Enchanted Princess, Norwegian Viva, Regal Princess, Vidanta Elegant, Marella Discovery, Mein Schiff II, Rhapsody of the Seas as well as the world’s largest cruise Icon of the Seas.
According to the schedule, there are some days that see multiple arrivals with two calls on several days and even three or more on other days which clearly demonstrates the busy pace of Port Zante. While sharing the schedule, the officials said that this surge in cruise activity is anticipated to provide a major boost to the tourism sector of St Kitts as local businesses and tour operators prepare to welcome passengers as well as crew from across the world.
The island already kicked off the cruise month with the arrival of two cruises on the first day including Norwegian Viva and Evrima. The month will continue on March 3 with the arrival of Explora 1 followed by the arrival of four cruises simultaneously on March 4 including Aida Luna, Arvia, Silver Moon and Emerald Sakara.
Similarly, several other cruises will dock at Port Zante throughout the month, bringing hundreds and thousands of visitors.
Complete Cruise Schedule for St Kitts (March 2025)
Saturday, March 1: Norwegian Viva, Evrima
Monday, March 3: Explora i
Tuesday, March 4: Aida Luna, Arvia, Silver Moon, Emerald Sakara
Wednesday, March 5: Mein Schiff II, Evrima
Thursday, March 6: Enchanted Princess, Freedom of the Seas, Star Flyer
Friday, March 7: Resilient Lady. Seabourn Ovation, MS Sirena
Saturday, March 8: Eurodam
Sunday, March 9: Marella Explorer II, Vision of the Seas, Vidanta Elegant
Monday, March 10: Explora II, Seabourn Ovation, Aida Perla
Tuesday, March 11: Aida Bella, Oasis of the Seas, Marella Voyager, Silver Moon
Wednesday, March 12: MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper
Friday, March 14: Marella Discovery
Saturday, March 15: Norwegian Viva, Enchanted Princess
Monday, March 17: Arvia, Seabourn Ovation
Tuesday, March 18: Aida Luna, Mein Schiff II
Wednesday, March 19: Freedom of the Seas
Thursday, March 20: Rhapsody of the Seas, Star Flyer, Wind Surf, Evrima, Regal Princess
Friday, March 21: Resilient Lady
Saturday, March 22: Norwegian Viva
Sunday, March 23: Aida Perla, Marella Voyager, Vidanta Elegant
Monday, March 24: Britannia, Queen Mary 2, Ritz Ilma, Viking Sea, Star Pride
Tuesday, March 25: Aida Bella, Enchanted Princess, Icon of the Seas
Wednesday, March 26: Grandeur of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Resilient Lady
Thursday, March 27: Explorer of the Seas, Silver Ray
Saturday, March 29: Evrima, Eurodam
