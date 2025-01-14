St Kitts and Nevis: Odyssey of the Seas makes maiden call, bringing 4000 guests

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas also marked the first call of the year to the island of St Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis: The luxurious cruise Odyssey of the Seas, on Saturday, made its inaugural call to Port Zante, St Kitts. The cruise brought a total of 4198 passengers and 1550 crew members, several of which disembarked and explored the island’s various offerings.

The island also welcomed the Norwegian Viva with 3950 passengers on the same day, bringing a total of more than 8200 visitors to St Kitts.

The arrival of the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas also marked the first call of the year to the island of St Kitts. While welcoming the magnificent cruise on its maiden call, the tourism officials said that this occasion underscores the island’s growing prominence as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

The tourism stakeholders, local officials and representatives of the cruise gathered at Port Zante and participated in a traditional plaque exchange ceremony to commemorate the vessel’s maiden visit. The ceremony was marked by officials exchanging the plaques and welcoming Royal Caribbean’s cruise to the destination.

While sharing the glimpses on their official Facebook account, the port authorities noted, “Today, Port Zante proudly welcomes the Norwegian Viva with 3,950 passengers and the Odyssey of the Seas carrying 4,284 passengers, bringing a total of over 8,200 visitors to our beautiful island. Let’s extend a warm Kittitian welcome.”

Meanwhile, the disembarking passengers had the chance to explore the landscapes, rich cultural heritage and local excursions and experiences including scheduled tours to various sites.

Passengers share glimpses on social media

Additionally, the passengers also took to Facebook to share their experience during their visit to St Kitts.

A passenger named Alicia Kromer who is journeying with her family for the first time ever on a cruise noted, “Boys had a blast riding quads on St Martin’s crazy roads, Antigua Mud Buggy’s, and then St Kitts ATV’s off roading.”

Another user named Donna Virapen said, “We woke up in St. Kitts today! Hung out by the pool, made new friends, hid a duck, explored the ship, enjoyed the spa, did some line dancing, and then dressed up for Country Night.”