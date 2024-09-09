Bahamas China Friendship Association hosts Calligraphy & Wine Tasting event

Bahamas: In a bid to continue the betterment of Bahamas China relations, the Bahamas China Friendship Association hosted its second annual Calligraphy & Wine Tasting in conjunction with Caribbean Wines & Spirit.



The BCFS is working towards their goal of exposing Bahamians to Chinese culture by hosting its second annual calligraphy sip and paint.



During the event, Bahamian phrases were translated into Mandarin, with participants transforming them into Chinese characters and learning to pronounce the various Bahamian sayings in the Chinese language.



BSFS President Donovan Moxey said that this event comes off the heels of the organization's 20th anniversary.



He noted, “Our calligraphy and our wine tasting event, and in particular, we're talking about we're actually doing activities around Chinese calligraphy that is being employed to to essentially, translate Bahamian phrases into Mandarin. And so we're really exploring the Chinese culture."



Moxey continued to say that, “We're essentially Making it less intimidating for Bahamians to really understand the Chinese language and really get involved in what calligraphy is all about. So what we're doing is we're demystifying China, and we're making sure that people have a certain level of comfort around really engaging in those items or those activities that are specific to Chinese culture."



Attendees were able to enjoy a wide selection of wine which was courtesy of Caribbean Wines and Spirits, who collaborated with the BCFA for the event.



An official from the Caribbean Wines and Spirits noted that the Bahamas China Friendship is an important initiative and at their workplace, they have a lot of people who belong to the Chinese community and a lot of them are their customers which is why they thought it would be fitting for them to be a part of this event.



In addition to this, the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to the Bahamas, John Garang also attended and engaged with the crowd and presenting gifts all the way from China.



“For participants here to say happy 20th anniversary to Bahamas China Friendship Association because BCFA has really been playing a very important role in the bilateral relations, you know, to promote friendship among our two peoples,” he said.



He emphasised that the relationship between the two countries is very important because China takes Bahamas as a very important partner in the Caribbean region and also as one of its great friend.