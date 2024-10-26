Caribbean Airlines to install booth at NCIC Diwali Nagar Site, offers unveiled

The celebration will be held under the “Welcome Home Campaign”, spreading the waves of the culture and light which is prominent across the Western Caribbean and the countries such as Guyana, Trinidad and other nations.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines is all set to offer a chance to win two free tickets to Puerto Rico or Tortola by spending more than TT250 on its booth at the NCIC Diwali Nagar Site. The booth will be open from October 22 to 30, 2024, aiming to celebrate the festival of culture and lights.

The celebration will be held under the "Welcome Home Campaign," spreading the waves of the culture and light which is prominent across the Western Caribbean and the countries such as Guyana, Trinidad and other nations.

Earlier, Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights from Kingston to New York from November 8, 2024, with 4x service. The services will be operated on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Caribbean Airlines will offer free tickets and other opportunities to visit the Caribbean nations during the celebration of Diwali 2024. It will enhance the connections between the destinations from Trinidad and Tobago to Puerto Rico and then to Tortola.

The nine-day Diwali celebration is significant cultural event in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean where the Hindu culture and other events are being hosted. The Diwali Nagar is being hosted by the National Council for Indian Culture at the space which is built across 27 acres in town of Chaguanas.

The celebration feature events including daily song and dance shows, folk art performances, contests, markets selling Indian clothes and a food market. The stalls at the Diwali Nagar will feature Indian and Indo-Trinidadian foods with different cuisine and other Caribbean food items.

The theme for the celebration of the Diwali Nagar 2024 will be- “Building Homes and Families,” which is also aimed at shedding light on the significance of Indo-Trinidadians. The Lakshmi Aarti has also been played at the event, featuring the performance of the Kavesh The Band who brought hearts together in the time.

Now, the celebration will run through Diwali which is celebrated across India and other countries on October 31, 2024.

Diwali is an Indian festival, which is also mainly celebrated by the Hindu families for celebrating the arrival of the God Rama with his wife Sita and brother Laxman. The festival also holds importance with its message called- “Victory of Good over Evil,” as the God Rama defeated the devil Ravana who abducted Goddess Sita in his anger.

God Rama and his brother Laxman freed Sita from the clutches of Devil Ravan and returned to their homeland- Ayodhya- which is currently situated in the Uttar Pradesh state of India. Due to this, Diwali festival holds great significance in the homes of the Indian people and they celebrate it by litting up “Diva” and “Candles.” People in India decorate their houses with beautiful lights and other decorative items such as by making Rangoli with the use of different colours.

The celebration is also considered significant for remembering the victory of truth over evil and bringing their loved ones together for happiness. The day of Diwali also features Laxmi Pooja which also holds significance as it is a belief that Laxmi Goddess comes in the homes of the people and shower their blessings. Due to this, people in India clean their houses before two and three days of the festival and decorate it with beautiful colours.