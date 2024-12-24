Tuesday, 24th December 2024
Delta resumes St Kitts to New York route, 1st flight brings 160 passengers to Federation

The flight, which commenced Saturday brought 160 passengers to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.

St Kitts and Nevis: Delta airline resumed its non-stop service from New York to St Kitts and Nevis from the John F. Kennedy Airport just in time for the holidays. 

The airline will offer its services on every Saturday. The 4-hour 15 minutes flight makes the travel time more convenient.  

This service will run through May 3, 2025, to allow the diaspora visit to and from the island to the American financial hub. 

While sharing the update, the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts noted that the return of the services comes amid strong demand for travel to the Federation. The flights will also offer convenience and accessibility to the travellers from North America. 

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson highlighted the importance of this milestone saying that the return of Delta Airlines’ direct service from New York to St Kitts shows the growing appeal of the island as a premier Caribbean destination. 

She added that the route not only provides seamless travel for the visitors but also reiterates St Kitts’ commitment to boosting collaborations with major airlines. 

Minister Henderson said that she is looking forward to welcome more passengers to St Kitts and Nevis. She also expressed excitement on high demand of travellers seeking the unique experiences which the island has to offer.  

The resumption of this service is also anticipated to boost the tourism industry and will provide a major boost to the local economy while supporting efforts to position the nation as a leading destination for both business and leisure travel.

Also, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas welcomed this direct service and called it a huge achievement for the tourism sector.

Taking to Facebook, he said, “More Direct Flights to RLB Airport. Delta Airline has returned its non-stop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport.” 

Monica Walker

