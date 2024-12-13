Dr Denzil Douglas to host exciting Children’s Christmas Parties for Constituency 6 on Dec 21

The events will be held across five schools in the constituency to make it easy for every children to attend the party in their nearest centre.

St Kitts and Nevis: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas, is all set to host the annual Children’s Christmas Party for Constituency 6 on Saturday, December 21, 2024 from 1 pm to 5 pm at various locations.

The events will be held across five schools in the constituency to make it easy for every children to attend the party in their nearest centre.

According to the information by Dr Douglas, these parties are scheduled to take place at Newton Ground Primary School, St Paul’s Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Parson’s Hard Court and Saddlers Primary School.

While inviting everyone to be part of these exciting events, Dr Douglas took to Facebook and said, “Please send/bring along the Children.”

These events will exclusively be for the children aged between 2 to 11 and will feature a number of exciting games and rides such as bouncing castle. Children can also get a chance to meet real life Santa and get clicked with him while dancing and enjoying to their fullest.

These children are expected to be accompanied by their parents or guardians. Moreover, the children will not only enjoy the camaraderie by meeting children from the different communities, but will also indulge in a number of games, food and drinks and most importantly, the highly anticipated Christmas gifts.

These annual Christmas parties are held across the island nation every year and is hosted by the government in each constituency. These events allow children to not only know the real meaning of Christmas but also give them an opportunity to make new friends.

The events this year will kick off on December 15 in Constituency 1 where it will be held at Beach Allen Primary School from 3 pm to 7 pm.

These will continue in Constituency 2 on December 19 at Dorset Park from 2 pm to 6 pm and in Constituency 7 and 8 at various schools.

On December 21, the parties will be held in Constituency 3, 4, 5 and 6 across different schools.

Complete Schedule of Children’s Christmas Parties in St Kitts and Nevis

Constituency 1 – December 15 (3 30 pm to 7 pm)

Beach Allen Primary School

Constituency 2 – December 19 (2 pm to 6 pm)

Dorset Park

Constituency 3 – December 21 (1 pm to 5 pm)

Dr William Connor Primary School

Bronte Welsh Primary School

Constituency 4 – December 21 (2 pm to 6 pm)

Half Way Tree Hard Court

Verchild’s Hard Court

Challengers Hard Court

Constituency 5 – December 21 (2 pm to 6 pm)

Community Drive Through: Mobile

Constituency 6 – December 21 (1 pm to 5 pm)

Newton Ground Primary School

St Paul’s Primary School

Dieppe Bay Primary School

Parson Ground Hard Court

Saddlers Primary School

Constituency 7 – December 19 (2 pm to 5 pm)

Edgar T Morris Primary School

Mansion’s Pavilion

Molineuax Pavilion

Lodge Band House

Ottley’s Hard Court

Constituency 8 – December 19 (2 pm to 6 pm)

Keys: Louise Phillip Jones Multipurpose Centre

Conaree: National Heroes Park

December 21 (2 pm to 6 pm)

Cayon: Maynard’s Park

St Peter’s: Constituency Office