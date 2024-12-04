St Kitts and Nevis kicks off festive season with ‘In the Spirit of Christmas’ programme

The event kicked off with an incredible night of art, music and the undeniable magic of season, marking the official beginning of Christmas celebrations in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre came alive on Monday evening with the official start of the annual ‘In the Spirit of Christmas’ programme.

The event hosted by the Department of Creative Economy aims to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas - the birth of Jesus Christ, showcasing a wide variety of talents in St. Kitts and Nevis where individuals come together to share the love and bring joy to many people.

From December 2 to 5, 2024, the festival will bring together family, friends and loves ones at The Circus to experience the spirit of the season like never before. It is an ideal place where creativity meets the heartwarming traditions of the Christmas.

Throughout the four-day event, attendees will be entertained by mesmerising performances, artistic expressions and will celebrate the magic of togetherness.

The opening night on Monday featured a number of live performances which engaged hundreds and thousands of citizens in the festival spirit.

As the month of December begins, a wave of happiness sweeps among the locals across St Kitts and Nevis as they eagerly anticipate to celebrating the holiday season in unique style every day.

Apart from the Spirit of the Christmas Festival, the air Government Headquarters was filled with excitement on Tuesday as a group of seniors stopped by to entertain staff there by singing a number of Christmas carols. Among those who came out to enjoy the lovely singing was Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

The carollers were seniors who participate in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities’ Seniors Enrichment Programme.

These small celebrations are part of the Christmas festivities in St Kitts and Nevis as the island looks forward to celebrating this special occasion with huge enthusiasm.

Furthermore, the Government has announced its annual Children's Christmas Party this month, featuring fun activities, gifts, and food delicacies for youngsters.