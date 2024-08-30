St Kitts and Nevis seeks contractors for South Frigate Bay Beach Enhancement Project

St Kitts and Nevis: The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has officially made an announcement to invite contractors to submit bids for the highly anticipated project ‘South Frigate Bay Beach Enhancement’.



According to the information, this initiative is part of the broader strategy of the government to enhance the overall tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis while preserving its natural beauty.



The Public Works Department of St Kitts stated that this project will focus on transforming South Frigate Bay into a more attractive destination for locals and tourists alike with plans including expanding the beach area, upgrading the existing boardwalk as well as installing new amenities like shaded seating and picnic spots.



Not only this, but it has also been revealed that environmental sustainability is at the heart of the project and the government has made it very clear that the selected contractor must have a robust background in eco friendly construction practices.



In addition to this, this enhancement also aims to safeguard the coastline and surrounding marine life while providing a rejuvenated space balancing development with environmental stewardship.



The project will also ensure that the natural charm of South Frigate Bay remains intact for generations to come.



The Public Works Department officials noted that the contractors who are interested in this landmark project must submit their proposals last by September 2, 2024.



The government is also looking for a partner who shares its vision for sustainable development and who can also bring forward innovation solutions, benefiting the country and its people.



Upon completion, it is also expected that the South Frigate Bay Beach Enhancement Project will be a major attraction for tourists that will offer revitalized beachfront and serve as a premier destination on the island.



The potential bidders must also present a valid business license to receive tender documents and these documents can be collected from PWD for a non-refundable fee of EC$500 each.



The project is also said to be a game changer for the overall tourism industry as it will attract a huge number of visitors from across the region due to its luxury offerings.



