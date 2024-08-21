Caribbean Airlines adds flights from New York to Guyana for CPL finals

The airline called upon people to book their flights at the earliest through their official website or any travel agent and be part of the exciting finals.

Guyana: As the Caribbean Premier League 2024 is all set to kickstart on August 30, 2024, Caribbean Airlines have announced additional flights between New York and Guyana. These flights will cater to the increasing demand for cricket enthusiasts seeking to visit the island for CPL finals.



While announcing the addition of this service, the regional air carrier took to Facebook and remarked, "Welcome Home to additional flights between New York and Guyana. Don't get caught out this season! Head over to Guyana for the CPL finals and catch every six live."



The airline also called upon people to book their flights at the earliest through their official website or any travel agent and be part of the exciting finals.



These additional flights will provide services between September 27 and October 8, 2024 as the final match will take place on October 7.

According to the information, the schedule of these additional flights is as follows:



On September 27 and 29 and October 3 and 4, the airline's BW557 will fly from New York to Guyana. The departure time for this flight will be 1:10 am, while the arrival time will be 6:50 am.



On October 6, 7 and 8, Caribbean Airline's return flight BW556 from Guyana to New York will depart at 11:30 pm and arrive at 5:30 am.



This additional service will allow more cricket fans to arrive to the small island nation for the highly anticipated cricket tournament's final.



The tournament will be held across different islands in the Caribbean including Guyana, Antigua, St Kitts, Saint Lucia, Barbados and Trinidad.

The schedule of CPL matches to be held in Guyana is as follows:



September 21, Saturday

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (4 am)

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals (7 pm)



September 22, Sunday

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (4 am)

Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings (7 pm)



September 26, Thursday

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals at 4 am



September 28, Saturday

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings (7 pm)



September 30, Monday

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (4 am)



October 2, Wednesday

Eliminator TBC vs TBC (4 am)



October 3, Thursday

Qualifier 1 TBC vs TBC (4 am)



October 5, Saturday

Qualifier 2 TBC vs TBC (4 am)



October 7, Monday

Final TBC vs TBC (4 am)