Antigua and Barbuda celebrates 43 years of Independence with islandwide events

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to celebrate its 43rd Independence on November 1, 2024 for which the island nation will be hosting a number of events and activities.



These celebrations will kick off on October 23 under the theme ‘From Community Collaboration to Global Gains’ and will culminate with the final event on the day of Independence.



The first event to take place in a series of event is the Barbuda Day Activities which will be held islandwide from morning to evening on October 23 followed by National Youth Rally on October 24.



On October 25, the island nation will be observing National Dress Day, Wreath Laying Ceremony as well as Independence Street Fair and Dandan Show.



National Heroes Day and National Schools’ Panorama will be held on October 26 with similar such events taking place till November 1.

The complete schedule of events for Antigua and Barbuda 43rd Independence Celebrations is as follows:



October 23

Barbuda Day Activities (Barbuda)



October 23-24

Business Decorations Competition



October 24

National Youth Rally at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (8 30 am)

Cheerleading, Special Drills and DJ Competitions at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (11 30 am)



October 25

National Dress Day nationwide (all day)

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Heroes Park, Sir Sydney Walling Highway (10 am)

Independence Street Fair and Dandan Show at Redcliffe Street between Corn Alley and Market Street (12 pm to 6 pm)



October 26

National Heroes Day

National Schools’ Panorama at Antigua Port Authority Parking Lot (6 pm) Tickets – Children $10, Adults $20



October 27

Independence Church Service at Spring Gardens Moravian Church at 4 pm



October 28

Golden Age Celebrations at various communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda (All Day)



October 29

National Flag Day nationwide (All Day)

Festival of Choirs at St Anthony’s Secondary School Auditorium (8 pm)



October 30

Schools’ Independence Programmes (All Schools 8 am)



October 31

Evening of the Arts at Multipurpose Cultural Centre (8 am)



November 1

Independence Flag Ceremony – Barbuda (8 am)

Independence Food Fair at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (7 30 am to 10 pm)

Independence Ceremonial Parade at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (5 30 pm)