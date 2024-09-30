Monday, 30th September 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates 43 years of Independence with islandwide events

These celebrations will kick off on October 23 under the theme ‘From Community Collaboration to Global Gains’ and will culminate with the final event on the day of Independence.

Monday, 30th September 2024

Antigua and Barbuda is all set to celebrate its 43rd Independence on November 1, 2024 for which the island nation will be hosting a number of events and activities.

These celebrations will kick off on October 23 under the theme ‘From Community Collaboration to Global Gains’ and will culminate with the final event on the day of Independence. 

The first event to take place in a series of event is the Barbuda Day Activities which will be held islandwide from morning to evening on October 23 followed by National Youth Rally on October 24.

On October 25, the island nation will be observing National Dress Day, Wreath Laying Ceremony as well as Independence Street Fair and Dandan Show. 

National Heroes Day and National Schools’ Panorama will be held on October 26 with similar such events taking place till November 1. 

The complete schedule of events for Antigua and Barbuda 43rd Independence Celebrations is as follows:


October 23 
Barbuda Day Activities (Barbuda)

October 23-24 
Business Decorations Competition

October 24
National Youth Rally at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (8 30 am)
Cheerleading, Special Drills and DJ Competitions at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (11 30 am)

October 25
National Dress Day nationwide (all day)
Wreath Laying Ceremony at Heroes Park, Sir Sydney Walling Highway (10 am)
Independence Street Fair and Dandan Show at Redcliffe Street between Corn Alley and Market Street (12 pm to 6 pm)

October 26
National Heroes Day 
National Schools’ Panorama at Antigua Port Authority Parking Lot (6 pm) Tickets – Children $10, Adults $20

October 27
Independence Church Service at Spring Gardens Moravian Church at 4 pm

October 28
Golden Age Celebrations at various communities throughout Antigua and Barbuda (All Day)

October 29
National Flag Day nationwide (All Day)
Festival of Choirs at St Anthony’s Secondary School Auditorium (8 pm)

October 30 
Schools’ Independence Programmes (All Schools 8 am)

October 31
Evening of the Arts at Multipurpose Cultural Centre (8 am)

November 1
Independence Flag Ceremony – Barbuda (8 am)
Independence Food Fair at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (7 30 am to 10 pm)
Independence Ceremonial Parade at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium (5 30 pm)

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

©Benjamin Parker
Uncategorised

Grenada named Caribbean destination of the year

Monday, 30th September 2024

Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

Statement: St Kitts and Nevis opposition puts pressure on Harris

Monday, 30th September 2024

Uncategorised

Dominica implements successful school attendance programme

Monday, 30th September 2024

Uncategorised

Mavado to bring dancehall magic to Dominica's World Creole Music Festival

Monday, 30th September 2024

Thea LeFond
Uncategorised

Enthusiasm of training remains high while temperature is getting lower at...

Monday, 30th September 2024

National Epidemiologist of Dominica Dr Shalauddin Ahmed
Uncategorised

461 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Dominica

Monday, 30th September 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: Health ministry calls emergency meeting on monkeypox
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: Health ministry calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

Monday, 30th September 2024

The Beach Allen Primary School completed 32 years of excellence on Tuesday, school held celebrations on such accomplishment.
Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis: Beach Allen Primary School celebrates 32 years of ex...

Monday, 30th September 2024