Tobago Carnival Islandwide Bus Crawl all set to ignite streets from Oct 4-6

Trinidad and Tobago: The Tobago Carnival Islandwide Bus Crawl is all set to hit the island from October 4 to 6, 2024. From Scarborough to Charlotteville, the streets will come alive with live performances, costumes on display, and exciting giveaways.





While inviting everyone to the exciting event, the tourism officials noted, “Get ready to party with us on the Tobago Carnival Islandwide Bus Crawl! Join us from Friday, October 4th to Sunday, October 6th as we hit the best spots across the island for an epic 3-day celebration!”



The celebration will begin on October 4 with a stop at Barcode around 11 45 am following which the parade will stop at Parlatuvier Beach from 3 pm to 3 30 pm and Castara Beach Facility from 4 pm to 5 pm before making a final stop at Edwards Supermarket at 6 30 pm.



On the 2nd day, the tour will begin at 4 pm from Store Bay Beach Facility following which it will take a stop at Pigeon Point Beach from 5 pm to 5 45 pm. At 6 30 pm, the patrons will take a stop at Moon Over Water at 6 30 pm and at 8 pm, a stop will be made at 7 degrees and the final stop will be at 11 pm at Jade Monkey.



The final day on October 6 will begin at Orange on the Green at 12 pm following which the first stop will be at Bamboo Patch at 2 pm before taking a stop at The Nines at 3 30 pm and the final stop will be at Offshore at 5 pm.



This islandwide Bus Crawl is taking place as part of the Tobago Carnival 2024 which is being held from October 25 to 27, 2024 and is anticipated to be the biggest ever.



Before the actual carnival, several other events are taking place which will set the stage for the ultimate celebration throughout the three days.



Whether anyone wants to vibe to the sounds of steelpan, getting down at the Dutty J’ouvert or witnessing the spectacular Parade of Bands, Tobago is the place to be.